– Zeitgeist Zentrum Berlin 21 juin 2025 12:30

Samedi 21 juin, 14h30 Zeitgeist Zentrum

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2025-06-21T14:30:00+02:00 – 2025-06-21T15:15:00+02:00

Fin : 2025-06-21T14:30:00+02:00 – 2025-06-21T15:15:00+02:00

Sapphire & Lorenzo