– Zeitgeist Zentrum Berlin 21 juin 2025 16:00

Samedi 21 juin, 18h00 Zeitgeist Zentrum

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2025-06-21T18:00:00+02:00 – 2025-06-21T18:45:00+02:00

Fin : 2025-06-21T18:00:00+02:00 – 2025-06-21T18:45:00+02:00

Zeitgeist Zentrum Cornelius-Fredericks-Str. 7, 13351 Berlin Berlin 13351 Wedding Berlin [{« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@whyen_music_official) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/213565094_231767182101708_3201897034409764865_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100_tt6&_nc_cat=108&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=bf7eb4&_nc_ohc=i8AiqBZsm0EQ7kNvwH3HhzM&_nc_oc=Adkak_sGZDgFXpLkf16RySTaeqgOWJeyLafT9pSWbeoIjr2M8AjPQ8fZRv4bToLHa2c&_nc_zt=24&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfJJoC0o9HGMvnUTZ8mo07b6mz56QRGmAY6n_M92t57dhQ&oe=6840FE4A », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/whyen_music_official/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/whyen_music_official/ »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@julianevocals) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/469011459_2168349496894339_6672170225294818486_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100_tt6&_nc_cat=110&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=bf7eb4&_nc_ohc=zNI4II49lrAQ7kNvwEkAo1M&_nc_oc=AdmhlIURNBYbgJf1Uwdp5bLtmk3rBtm6xt-YFW5uvvpo1eXl1IBWEDXvMCNYygRC2Hc&_nc_zt=24&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfLMnWQtk-QGPTf-DfAQdP09J4-R_FBMsPmzpPAfMxRrbQ&oe=684107A4 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/julianevocals/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/julianevocals/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Whyen », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « IG: @soundwavecollective.band », « type »: « video », « title »: « Soundwave Collective – It’s All About People (Rehearsal-Recording, 4K) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/u69UtuuZwvU/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u69UtuuZwvU », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Q1s-ncFZk61PnJEXHQQOQ », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u69UtuuZwvU&ab_channel=Whyen »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@soundwavecollective.band) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.75761-19/497911869_17866221138385018_7527249040698411449_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100_tt6&_nc_cat=103&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=bf7eb4&_nc_ohc=VEd6Fk0m89wQ7kNvwEjCldi&_nc_oc=AdkIiwj-Wo4HmA_CwNxZTDhniPxTXx5p9Adklf65kmb3Sh9e7LEor6ssRWD2lrnwIfQ&_nc_zt=24&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com&_nc_gid=xSpTG9oDdZllIWBcILU94A&oh=00_AfK4ZvGU1Pauof8I0dF9rt28xveIFiyVxgJEHeFbIcthLw&oe=68412AF0 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/soundwavecollective.band/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/soundwavecollective.band?igsh=MW4ybXY5dWNnMzE4dQ%3D%3D »}, {« link »: « https://www.zeitgeist-zentrum.de/ »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@zeitgeist.zentrum) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/278941242_413594210097014_2176415184049608677_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100_tt6&_nc_cat=103&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=bf7eb4&_nc_ohc=TFJno9dFjg0Q7kNvwEbgOuD&_nc_oc=AdlyxkaBsTPaWaHVVDYDMgmBXKxDuTwqpucmvH40KC8SvtzDqwGwFrcjNjzZKwG4lPE&_nc_zt=24&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfI1YgAFMWejnkWJ4lHx3lW6f7Pu2nAved16_uu5uUmrDA&oe=6840F7FD », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/zeitgeist.zentrum/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/zeitgeist.zentrum/?hl=en »}, {« link »: « https://fb.me/e/34IbS6HdJ »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@soundwavecollective.band) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.75761-19/497911869_17866221138385018_7527249040698411449_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100_tt6&_nc_cat=103&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=bf7eb4&_nc_ohc=VEd6Fk0m89wQ7kNvwHLl7rg&_nc_oc=AdkchmoqQmq5pn0jQD-GTDx_2fylF1h9ifK-JrFp6z3h1rK3knDWrMr0Q9RIvpfik-0&_nc_zt=24&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com&_nc_gid=3F0bzVs5ZXurqxMfkbCQLQ&oh=00_AfI1w1aE-FDJ3WGzJysJhiSYO3IpRYuRyysxVuhaAxZgVw&oe=68412AF0 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/soundwavecollective.band/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/soundwavecollective.band/ »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@zeitgeist.zentrum) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/278941242_413594210097014_2176415184049608677_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100_tt6&_nc_cat=103&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=bf7eb4&_nc_ohc=TFJno9dFjg0Q7kNvwG_qdoS&_nc_oc=Adm4n8I6MnrEPj27EI33nAqMH0eSAlkSPfm-lu9U8zLSB6GFKbmdMLQ1r7ZZGquKELs&_nc_zt=24&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfKFSHSNpkgQBrKdgqtd_qgxPmKeyLCFHkCpJ_mdTR4oXA&oe=6840F7FD », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/zeitgeist.zentrum/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/zeitgeist.zentrum/ »}, {« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/zeitgeistzentrum »}, {« data »: {« author »: « zeitgeist.zentrum », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « 44 likes, 0 comments – zeitgeist.zentrum on March 12, 2025: « Throwback Wednesdayud83dudd25u2728 Yes! ud83cudf89 Reflecting on the unforgettable memories of ud83cudfb6 Fu00eate de la Musique 2024 ud83cudfa4ud83cudfb8ud83cudfb7 #Nostalgia #ThrowbackWednesday #Fetedelamusique #EswatiniCreatives #fypu30b7 ud83dudd04 Letu2019s rewind to this magicalu2728u2728 summer and relive the vibes! ud83cudf1eud83cudfb5 Weu2019re beyond grateful to have met such incredible artists ud83cudfa8ud83cudfb6 : ud83dudc99@pazvipaz ud83dudc96@fran.dleon ud83dudc9b @lunafranca ud83dudc9c@isa.otoya ud83dudc9a@lm_soulkai ud83dudc99@consueloworldwide ud83dudda4@juanskunk_auve ud83cudf9fufe0f Missed this event? Join us for our fourth Fu00eate de la Musique 2025 ud83cudf8au2728 ud83cudfa4 Calling all musicians & artists! This year, we want to make « music FROM the community, FOR the community! ud83dudc9bud83cudfb6 If youu2019re an artist, this is your moment to SHINE u2728u2728u2728 #Nostalgia #Throwback #Fetedelamusique #ZeitgeistZentrum #fypu30b7″. », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Zeitgeist Zentrum on Instagram: « Throwback Wednesdayud83dudd25u2728 Yes! ud83cudf89 Reflecting on the unforgettable memories of ud83cudfb6 Fu00eate de la Musique 2024 ud83cudfa4ud83cudfb8ud83cudfb7 #Nostalgia #ThrowbackWednesday #Fetedelamusique #EswatiniCreatives #fypu30b7 ud83dudd04 Letu2019s rewind to this magicalu2728u2728 summer and relive the vibes! ud83cudf1eud83cudfb5 Weu2019re beyond grateful to have met such incredible artists ud83cudfa8ud83cudfb6 : ud83dudc99@pazvipaz ud83dudc96@fran.dleon ud83dudc9b @lunafranca ud83dudc9c@isa.otoya ud83dudc9a@lm_soulkai ud83dudc99@consueloworldwide ud83dudda4@juanskunk_auve ud83cudf9fufe0f Missed this event? Join us for our fourth Fu00eate de la Musique 2025 ud83cudf8au2728 ud83cudfa4 Calling all musicians & artists! This year, we want to make « music FROM the community, FOR the community! ud83dudc9bud83cudfb6 If youu2019re an artist, this is your moment to SHINE u2728u2728u2728 #Nostalgia #Throwback #Fetedelamusique #ZeitgeistZentrum #fypu30b7″ », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-15/483740767_18062005907500246_763629507110576125_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_e35_p640x640_sh0.08_tt6&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&_nc_cat=110&_nc_oc=Q6cZ2QE4ebo5luzeCKIv3FonN4wAp8tLXs3jJTYe68NTDoMob5-3QkbDAGLkgRCWuGbilFM&_nc_ohc=6dp47VZp8gAQ7kNvwEupvBS&_nc_gid=2x-hR0YDm-Y24ZO0wYeiPA&edm=AMO9-JQAAAAA&ccb=7-5&oh=00_AfKL8ciE4BEW29teC6eHavKKmOwnsuqB7vlnr0UXBIbXxQ&oe=684125A9&_nc_sid=cc8940 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/p/DHHHDiTupQb », « script »: {« async »: true, « src »: « https://www.instagram.com/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 1138, « thumbnail_width »: 640, « options »: {« _showcaption »: {« label »: « Show author’s text caption », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

n », « provider_name »: « Instagram »}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/p/DHHHDiTupQb/?hl=en »}]

Soundwave Collective