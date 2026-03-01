1 JOUR 1 RANDO LA RESERVE NATURELLE DE NOHEDES, SES RICHESSES, FOCUS SUR LES RAPACES RUPESTRES Nohèdes

1 JOUR 1 RANDO LA RESERVE NATURELLE DE NOHEDES, SES RICHESSES, FOCUS SUR LES RAPACES RUPESTRES

Route de Los Masos Nohèdes Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2026-05-29 14:00:00

2026-05-29

Dans le cadre de la semaine Azimunt, consacrée aux activités de pleine nature, l’Office de tourisme Conflent Canigó vous propose une semaine entièrement dédiée à la randonnée pédestre en Conflent.

L’association Nataph vous emmène à la découverte de la Réserve Naturelle de Nohèdes et de ses richesses, avec un focus sur les rapaces rupestres. Initiation à la conduite de joëlette.

As part of Azimunt week, dedicated to outdoor activities, the Conflent Canigó Tourist Office is offering a week entirely dedicated to hiking in Conflent.

The Nataph association takes you on a discovery tour of the Nohèdes Nature Reserve, with a focus on rock birds of prey. Introduction to driving a joëlette.

