1 JOUR 1 RANDO LE CANAL DE BOHERE ET LA VIE SUR LES BALCONS NORD DU CANIGO Clara-Villerach

1 JOUR 1 RANDO LE CANAL DE BOHERE ET LA VIE SUR LES BALCONS NORD DU CANIGO

Route de Los Masos Clara-Villerach Pyrénées-Orientales

Dans le cadre de la semaine Azimunt, consacrée aux activités de pleine nature, l’Office de tourisme Conflent Canigó vous propose une semaine entièrement dédiée à la randonnée pédestre en Conflent.

Claire Meynand vous propose l’observation ce qui nous entoure avec curiosité et sensibilité et partage des histoires sur le patrimoine naturel et humain du Conflent.

Route de Los Masos Clara-Villerach 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 05 41 02

English :

As part of Azimunt week, dedicated to outdoor activities, the Conflent Canigó Tourist Office is offering a week entirely dedicated to hiking in Conflent.

Claire Meynand invites you to observe our surroundings with curiosity and sensitivity, and share stories about the Conflent’s natural and human heritage.

