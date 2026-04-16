Vibraye

15ème Marche déjeuner

Vibraye Sarthe

Tarif : 18 – 18 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-01

fin : 2026-05-01

Date(s) :

2026-05-01

15ème marche déjeuner organisée par l’Entente Vibraye, Lavaré, Cormes Football Vétérans

Départ libre entre 11h30 et 13h.

Circuit 14 km fléché. Départ et arrivée au Stade Municipal de Vibraye

(Chemins, chemins forestiers et routes peu passagères.

Organisée par l’entente Vibraye, Lavaré, Cormes, Football Vétérans. .

Vibraye 72320 Sarthe Pays de la Loire +33 24393600561

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

15th lunch walk organized by Entente Vibraye, Lavaré, Cormes Football Vétérans

L’événement 15ème Marche déjeuner Vibraye a été mis à jour le 2026-04-13 par Mairie de Vibraye