15ème Marche déjeuner Vibraye
15ème Marche déjeuner Vibraye vendredi 1 mai 2026.
Vibraye
15ème Marche déjeuner
Vibraye Sarthe
Tarif : 18 – 18 – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-01
fin : 2026-05-01
Date(s) :
2026-05-01
15ème marche déjeuner organisée par l’Entente Vibraye, Lavaré, Cormes Football Vétérans
Départ libre entre 11h30 et 13h.
Circuit 14 km fléché. Départ et arrivée au Stade Municipal de Vibraye
(Chemins, chemins forestiers et routes peu passagères.
Organisée par l’entente Vibraye, Lavaré, Cormes, Football Vétérans. .
Vibraye 72320 Sarthe Pays de la Loire +33 24393600561
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
15th lunch walk organized by Entente Vibraye, Lavaré, Cormes Football Vétérans
L’événement 15ème Marche déjeuner Vibraye a été mis à jour le 2026-04-13 par Mairie de Vibraye
À voir aussi à Vibraye (Sarthe)
- Parcours de santé Vibraye Sarthe 1 mai 2026
- N°12 Bocage et collines du Perche Sarthois Vibraye Sarthe 1 mai 2026
- Vicbraïa Vibraye Sarthe 1 mai 2026
- N°27 Circuit du Père By Vibraye Sarthe 1 mai 2026
- Villa Maigre Vibraye Sarthe 1 mai 2026