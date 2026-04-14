2026 NeuroPSI – Chen Institute joint conference on Brain, Behavior & Beyond, Institut des Neursciences Paris-Saclay, CEA de Saclay, Saclay

2026 NeuroPSI – Chen Institute joint conference on Brain, Behavior & Beyond 28 et 29 mai Institut des Neursciences Paris-Saclay, CEA de Saclay Essonne

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-05-28T09:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-28T19:00:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-05-29T09:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-29T19:00:00+02:00

Over two days integrating neuroscience, aging research, and artificial intelligence, we will explore the biological mechanisms underlying neurodegeneration and cognitive aging. Through advances in imaging, fluid biomarkers, and omics technologies empowered by AI, leading experts will present how these innovations are transforming our understanding of brain aging.

The program will highlight emerging molecular and cellular players in aging research and examine how biology, lifestyle, and technological innovation can help develop new strategies to sustain cognitive health across the lifespan.

Short talks and posters will be selected from the abstracts submitted on the website. Space is limited: we will select applicants in priority from submitted abstracts. Short talk abstracts that cannot be selected for oral presentation will be considered for a poster slot.

This Yearly Conference on Brain, Behavior & Beyond is organized by the Paris-Saclay Institute of Neuroscience (NeuroPSI) and the Tianqiao & Chrissy Chen Institute (TCCI), as part of the Chen Institute Symposia series.

Institut des Neursciences Paris-Saclay, CEA de Saclay 91400 SACLAY Saclay 91400 Essonne Île-de-France [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.cheninstitute.org/events-new/neuropsi »}]

New Horizons in Aging and Neurodegenerative Disease

CNRS Institut des Neurosciences ParisSaclay