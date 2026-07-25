Informations pratiques

Castelnaudary

25ÈME FÊTE DU CASSOULET 2026

Castelnaudary Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-19

fin : 2026-08-23

Date(s) :

2026-08-19

Bienvenue à toutes et à tous pour la 25ème Fête du Cassoulet qui se déroulera du Mercredi 19 août 2026 au Dimanche 23 août 2026 à Castelnaudary capitale mondiale du cassoulet!!!

Vit pendant 5 jours au rythme du cassoulet et de la musique.

Une fête qui à rassemblé plus de 80 000 personnes en 2025.

Un peu d’histoire: Depuis 25 ans déjà, la Fête du Cassoulet s’est installée dans notre ville et notre région et elle a su grandir et se renouveler d’années en années grâce à son comité d’organisation, ses bénévoles, l’implication des villages alentours et son public toujours plus nombreux que nous remercions.

La Fête du Cassoulet c’est quoi ? Des Concerts Gratuits sur les 3 principales places de la ville du Mercredi au Dimanche. Des Animations et des Spectacles ouverts à tous rassemblant petits et grands au cœur de la Fête. Et tous les Restaurants de la ville pour déguster notre divin cassoulet ! La Fête du Cassoulet est devenue au fil des années, une manifestation emblématique pour le département de l’Aude et pour l’ensemble de la région Occitanie (Languedoc-Roussillon).

Parkings et concerts gratuits.

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Castelnaudary 11400 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 60 03 69

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English :

Welcome, everyone, to the 25th Cassoulet Festival, which will take place from Wednesday, August 19, 2026, through Sunday, August 23,2026 in Castelnaudary, the world capital of cassoulet!!!

Experience five days of cassoulet and music.

A festival that drew more than 80,000 people in 2025.

A bit of history: For 25 years now, the Cassoulet Festival has been a fixture in our city and region, growing and reinventing itself year after yearthanks to its organizing committee, its volunteers, the involvement of the surrounding villages, and its ever-growing audience—all of whom we thank.

What is the Cassoulet Festival? Free concerts in the town’s three main squares from Wednesday through Sunday. Activities and shows open to everyone, bringing together young and old alike at the heart of the festival. And all the town’s restaurants where you can savor our divine cassoulet! Over the years, the Cassoulet Festival has become an iconic event for the Aude department and for the entire Occitanie region (Languedoc-Roussillon).

Free parking and concerts.

L’événement 25ÈME FÊTE DU CASSOULET 2026 Castelnaudary a été mis à jour le 2026-07-23 par