Castelnaudary

FESTIVAL POLYNÉSIEN 7 ÈME ÉDITION

981 route de Pexiora Castelnaudary Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-07

fin : 2026-08-09

Date(s) :

2026-08-07

Kura Ora !

Ça y est nous y sommes ! Il est temps de vous annoncer la 7ème édition de notre festival !

C’est du 7 au 9 août 2026 que nous vous invitons à nous rejoindre pour un week-end de trois jours rythmés sur la culture polynésienne.

Petite nouveauté pour cette année, nous nous déplaçons sur le site Donadéry, alors soyez curieux de découvrir notre nouveau lieu.

Comment découvrir la culture polynésienne ? Nous laissons la main à nos incroyables artisans, tatoueurs et restaurateurs pour vous en mettre plein les yeux et le ventre !

Évidemment ce week-end sera également rythmé par nos danses et nos musiques.

Encore une fois, prenez votre agenda et bloquez vous un week-end d’exception à nos côtés !

.

981 route de Pexiora Castelnaudary 11400 Aude Occitanie +33 6 23 30 31 71 tuamotupacifica@hotmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Kura Ora!

Here we are! It’s time to announce the 7th edition of our festival!

From August 7 to 9, 2026, we invite you to join us for a three-day weekend of Polynesian culture.

New for this year, we’re moving to the Donadéry site, so look forward to discovering our new venue.

How do you discover Polynesian culture? We’ll be leaving it up to our incredible craftspeople, tattoo artists and restaurateurs to give you a taste of what’s to come!

Of course, this weekend will also be punctuated by dance and music.

So, once again, get your diary and book an exceptional weekend with us!

L’événement FESTIVAL POLYNÉSIEN 7 ÈME ÉDITION Castelnaudary a été mis à jour le 2026-04-08 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 OT Castelnaudary Lauragais Audois