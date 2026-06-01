Castelnaudary

FESTIVAL CONVIVENCIA KOSTANA TRANSE BALKANIQUE

Castelnaudary Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-11 20:00:00

fin : 2026-07-11

Date(s) :

2026-07-11

Chaque été, la péniche du festival Convivencia navigue sur l’emblématique canal du Midi au rythme contemplatif de 5km/h sur près de 400km. Son pont, transformé le soir venu en scène flottante, accueille des artistes venus des quatre coins du monde.

Cette année, la péniche s’arrête à Castelnaudary, au square André Corre, le 11 juillet avec le concert de Kostana Transe balkanique.

Porté par trois musiciens passionnés de traditions d’Europe de l’Est et du Moyen-Orient, Kostana façonne une musique vibrante et festive et développe une création hybride où les répertoires populaires balkaniques se mêlent improvisations jazz, nourri de voyages, de collectages et d’improvisations.

Accordéon, saxophone, percussions orientales et danse dialoguent alors dans une énergie brute et généreuse !

Simon Riou saxophone et chant

Stuart Dickson percussions

Raoul Gourbin accordéon et chant

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Castelnaudary 11400 Aude Occitanie

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English :

Every summer, the Convivencia festival barge sails along the emblematic Canal du Midi at a contemplative pace of 5km/h over a distance of almost 400km. Its deck, transformed in the evening into a floating stage, welcomes artists from the four corners of the globe.

This year, the barge makes a stop in Castelnaudary, in the Square André Corre, on July 11, with a concert by Kostana Transe balkanique.

Led by three musicians passionate about the traditions of Eastern Europe and the Middle East, Kostana fashions a vibrant, festive music and develops a hybrid creation where popular Balkan repertoires mingle with jazz improvisations, nourished by travels, collections and improvisations.

Accordion, saxophone, oriental percussion and dance come together in a raw, generous energy!

Simon Riou: saxophone and vocals

Stuart Dickson: percussion

Raoul Gourbin: accordion and vocals

L’événement FESTIVAL CONVIVENCIA KOSTANA TRANSE BALKANIQUE Castelnaudary a été mis à jour le 2026-06-01 par