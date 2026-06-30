Informations pratiques

Castelnaudary

FESTIVAL CONVIVENCIA BALADE COMMENTÉE ET EN MUSIQUE

Castelnaudary Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-11 18:30:00

fin : 2026-07-11

Date(s) :

2026-07-11

Chaque été, la péniche du festival Convivencia navigue sur l’emblématique canal du Midi au rythme contemplatif de 5km/h sur près de 400km. Son pont, transformé le soir venu en scène flottante, accueille des artistes venus des quatre coins du monde. Cette année, la péniche s’arrête à Castelnaudary, au square André Corre, le 11 juillet.

Balade commentée à 18h30, sur inscription mais toujours gratuite , en partenariat avec L’Office de Tourisme de Castelnaudary.

Et si l’on invitait Catherine de Médicis à Castelnaudary, pour célébrer les 30 ans du Festival Convivencia ?

Par la magie des mots et un soupçon d’alchimie, l’ancienne comtesse du Lauragais réapparaît pour une heure hors du temps ! C’est l’occasion d’apprendre de sa propre bouche les secrets de sa cour l’effervescence des arts, l’invention de la monte en amazone ou le mystère de son escadron d’espionnes. Et si elle vous disait qu’on a fait circuler beaucoup de fausses rumeurs à son sujet ?

Sa curiosité légendaire l’attire jusqu’à notre époque sur les rives du canal du Midi, classé au patrimoine de l’Unesco depuis 30 ans cette année. D’autres illustres Italiens ont également lié leur nom à ce chef d’œuvre, jusqu’aux membres du groupe Officine Meridionali, qui viendront accompagner cette balade, au travers d’escales musicales.

Line up

Eduardo Vessella, percussionniste aux Tambours Italiens

Lucia Cremonesi à l’Alto et Lyre Calabraise

Giuliano Gabriele, à la Voix et l’Accordéon Diatonique

Caterina Maria Romoladi de Lorenzo di Medicis Comtesse de Lauragais )

Durée 1h15. Prévoyez chapeau et bouteille d’eau !

Rendez-vous à 18h 30 au Square André Corre

Sur réservation, dans la limite des places disponibles.

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Castelnaudary 11400 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 23 05 73 accueil@castelnaudary-tourisme.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Every summer, the Convivencia festival barge sails along the iconic Canal du Midi at a leisurely pace of 5 km/h for nearly 400 km. Its deck, transformed into a floating stage come evening, welcomes artists from all corners of the world. This year, the barge will stop in Castelnaudary, at Square André Corre, on July 11.

A guided tour will take place at 6:30 p.m.; registration is required but admission is always free, in partnership with the Castelnaudary Tourist Office.

What if we invited Catherine de Médicis to Castelnaudary to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Convivencia Festival?

Through the magic of words and a touch of alchemy, the former Countess of Lauragais reappears for an hour outside of time! This is your chance to hear straight from her about the secrets of her court: the vibrant arts scene, the invention of side-saddle riding, and the mystery of her squadron of female spies. What if she told you that many false rumors have been spread about her?

Her legendary curiosity draws her to our time on the banks of the Canal du Midi, which has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site for 30 years this year. Other illustrious Italians have also linked their names to this masterpiece, including the members of the group Officine Meridionali, who will accompany this journey with musical stops along the way.

Lineup:

Eduardo Vessella, percussionist with Tambours Italiens

Lucia Cremonesi on the viola and Calabrian lyre

Giuliano Gabriele, on vocals and diatonic accordion

Caterina Maria Romoladi de Lorenzo di Medicis—Countess of Lauragais )

Duration: 1 hour 15 minutes. Be sure to bring a hat and a bottle of water!

Meet at 6:30 p.m. at Square André Corre

Reservations required, subject to availability.

L’événement FESTIVAL CONVIVENCIA BALADE COMMENTÉE ET EN MUSIQUE Castelnaudary a été mis à jour le 2026-06-22 par