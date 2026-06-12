Castelnaudary

12ÈME FESTIVAL LES MUSICALES DE CASTELNAUDARY L’ESPAGNE EN MUSIQUE

Castelnaudary Aude

Tarif : 24 – 24 – 36 EUR

Supplément

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-17 20:30:00

fin : 2026-07-17

Date(s) :

2026-07-17

Entrez dans cette douzième édition du Festival pour vivre pleinement.

Dans un débordement de couleurs et des passions, nous cheminons dans la lumière ardente de ce beau pays qui , par la musique nous suggère la chaleurs des nuits andalouses, âpre beauté de ses paysages, et surcout son chant profond si particulier !

Le Vendredi 17 juillet, à 20 h 30, dans la Cour du Présidial de Castelnaudary, dans ce lieu qui révèle le caractère intime, un rendez-vous attendu avec, également, des compositeurs français et la profondeur de l’âme espagnole Ravel, Ibert, Massenet, Viardot, Falla, Gardel, Obradors.

Les interprètes Eloïse Cénac-Morthé, mezzo-soprano et Philippe Estèphe, baryton, en duo, seront accompagnés par la pianiste Eloïse Urbain.

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Castelnaudary 11400 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 23 05 73 lesmusicalesdecastelnaudary@gmail.com

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English :

Join us for this twelfth edition of the Festival to experience it to the fullest.

Amid a riot of colors and passions, we journey through the blazing light of this beautiful region, which, through music, evokes the warmth of Andalusian nights, the rugged beauty of its landscapes, and above all, its deep and distinctive song!

On Friday, July 17, at 8:30 p.m., in the Cour du Présidial in Castelnaudary—a venue that reveals its intimate character—a much-anticipated event featuring French composers and the depth of the Spanish soul: Ravel, Ibert, Massenet, Viardot, Falla, Gardel, and Obradors.

The performers: Éloïse Cénac-Morthé, mezzo-soprano, and Philippe Estéph, baritone, will perform as a duo, accompanied by pianist Éloïse Urbain.

L’événement 12ÈME FESTIVAL LES MUSICALES DE CASTELNAUDARY L’ESPAGNE EN MUSIQUE Castelnaudary a été mis à jour le 2026-06-18 par