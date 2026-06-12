Castelnaudary

12ÈME FESTIVAL LES MUSICALES DE CASTELNAUDARY L’ESPAGNE EN MUSIQUE

Castelnaudary Aude

Tarif : 24 – 24 – 36 EUR

Supplément

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-18 20:30:00

fin : 2026-07-18

Date(s) :

2026-07-18

Entrez dans cette douzième édition du Festival pour vivre pleinement.

Dans un débordement de couleurs et des passions, nous cheminons dans la lumière ardente de ce beau pays qui , par la musique nous suggère la chaleurs des nuits andalouses, âpre beauté de ses paysages, et surcout son chant profond si particulier!

Le Samedi 18 juillet, à 20 h 30 à la Halle aux Grains de Castelnaudary.

L’Heure Espagnole, Opéra de Maurice Ravel (1875 1937).

Musicien français pour lequel, de par sa filiation et sa naissance au pays basque, l’Espagne, dont toute son œuvre est imprégnée, était sa seconde patrie musicale. Cet opéra est un modèle du genre, joyeux et piquant, plein de cocasseries verbales et qui, dans son style, a un mouvement de ballet. Cinq voix solistes pour cette pièce en un act.

Les Personnages et la Distribution:

Concepcion Cécile Madelin, mezzo-soprano,

Gonzalve, le poète Arthur Pérot, ténor,

Ramiro, le muletier Matthieu Walendzik, baryton

Don Diego Gomez Oleg Volkov, baryton-basse

Torquemada François Pardailhé, ténor

La Verbena de la Paloma (La fête de la Vierge à la Colombe) de Tomas Breton (1850 1923). Cette zarzuela emblématique, genre lyrique d’exception, composée par Tomas Breton, compositeur espagnol, sur un livret de Ricardo de la Vega, fut jouée pour la première fois le 17 février 1894 au Teatro Apolo de Madrid et restée une de ses œuvres les plus connues de tout le répertoire musical espagnol.

Plusieurs de ces airs sont demeurés célèbres jusqu’à nos jours, par exemple le couplet Una morena y una rubia de Don Hilarion, la havanaise en duo Donde vas con manton de Manila , la solea de flamenco En chiclana me crié ou encore les seguidillas Por ser la Virgen de la Paloma. Dans cette composition musicale, La Verbena de la Paloma, est la signature identitaire de Madrid à la fin du XIXème siècle.

Les Personnages et la Distribution:

Julian, typographe et fiancé de Susana Joan Martin-Royo, baryton

Don Hilarion, apothicaire et vieux beau Didier Laclau-Barrère, baryton

le prétendant de Casta et Susana,

Don Sébastian, ami de Don Hilarion Nicolas Courjal, basse

Susana, fiancée de Julian Elsa Roux-Chamoux, soprano

Casta, sœur de Susana Paula Cossin, mezzo-soprano

Sena Rita, femme du tavernier Sophie Koch, mezzo-soprano

marraine de Julian

Tia Antonia, tante de Casta et Susana Janina Baechle, alto

Sereno, un veilleur de nuit Baptiste Bouvier, basse

La cantadora, chanteuse de flamenco Cécile Piovan, mezzo-soprano

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Castelnaudary 11400 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 23 05 73 lesmusicalesdecastelnaudary@gmail.com

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English :

Join us for this twelfth edition of the Festival to experience it to the fullest.

Amid a riot of colors and passions, we journey through the fiery light of this beautiful land, which, through music, evokes the warmth of Andalusian nights, the rugged beauty of its landscapes, and above all, its deep and distinctive song!

Saturday, July 18, at 8:30 p.m. at the Halle aux Grains in Castelnaudary.

L’Heure Espagnole, an opera by Maurice Ravel (1875–1937).

A French musician for whom—due to his Basque heritage and birth in the Basque Country—Spain, which permeates his entire body of work, was his second musical homeland. This opera is a model of its genre—joyful and spirited, full of verbal wit—and, in its style, has the movement of a ballet. Five solo voices feature in this one-act piece.

Characters and Cast:

Concepcion Cécile Madelin, mezzo-soprano,

Gonzalve, the poet Arthur Pérrot, tenor,

Ramiro, the mule driver Matthieu Walendzik, baritone

Don Diego Gomez Oleg Volkov, bass-baritone

Torquemada François Pardailhéd, tenor

*La Verbena de la Paloma* (The Feast of the Virgin of the Dove) by Tomás Bretón (1850–1923). This iconic zarzuela, an exceptional operatic genre, composed by the Spanish composer Tomás Bretón to a libretto by Ricardo de la Vega, premieredFebruary 17, 1894, at the Teatro Apolo in Madrid and has remained one of the best-known works in the entire Spanish musical repertoire.

Several of its arias have remained famous to this day, such as Don Hilarion’s couplet “Una morena y una rubia,” the Havanaise duet “Donde vas con mantón de Manila,” the flamenco solea *En Chiclana me crié*, and the seguidillas *Por ser la Virgen de la Paloma*. In this musical composition, *La Verbena de la Paloma* embodies the distinctive character of Madrid at the end of the 19th century.

Characters and Cast:

Julian, a printer and Susana’s fiancé—Joan Martin-Royo, baritone

Don Hilarion, an apothecary and a handsome older man—Didier Laclau-Barrère, baritone

Casta and Susana’s suitor,

Don Sebastián, friend of Don Hilarion Nicolas Courjal, bass

Susana, Julian’s fiancée Elsa Roux-Chamoux, soprano

Casta, Susana’s sister—Paula Cossin, mezzo-soprano

Sena Rita, the innkeeper’s wife—Sophie Koch, mezzo-soprano

Julian’s godmother

Tia Antonia, Casta and Susana’s aunt—Janina Baechle, alto

Sereno, a night watchman Baptiste Bouvier, bass

La cantadora, flamenco singer Cécile Piovan, mezzo-soprano

L’événement 12ÈME FESTIVAL LES MUSICALES DE CASTELNAUDARY L’ESPAGNE EN MUSIQUE Castelnaudary a été mis à jour le 2026-06-18 par