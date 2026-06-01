Castelnaudary

FESTIVAL CONVIVENCIA OFFICINE MERIDIONALI

Castelnaudary Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-11 21:30:00

fin : 2026-07-11

Date(s) :

2026-07-11

Chaque été, la péniche du festival Convivencia navigue sur l’emblématique canal du Midi au rythme contemplatif de 5km/h sur près de 400km. Son pont, transformé le soir venu en scène flottante, accueille des artistes venus des quatre coins du monde.

Cette année, la péniche s’arrête à Castelnaudary, au square André Corre, le 11 juillet.

Officine Meridionali est un collectif porté par l’artiste italien Giuliano Gabriele, dédié à la richesse des musiques et des traditions du sud de l’Italie. À travers un travail de recherche et de transmission, le projet fait résonner la diversité des langues, des chants et des styles régionaux du Mezzogiorno.

Sur scène, le collectif déploie une véritable fête populaire, où chants incandescents, rythmes effrénés et danses collectives transforment l’espace en place de village. Tarentelles, pizziche, tammurriate ou saltarelli s’entrelacent dans une énergie vibrante et communicative.

Modulable et vivant, le collectif réunit musiciens, chanteurs et danseurs pour créer des formes uniques à chaque représentation. Une célébration généreuse et immersive, où tradition et partage s’invitent au cœur de l’expérience !

Giuliano Gabriele voix et accordéon diatonique

Lucia Cremonesi alto et lyre calabraise

Eduardo Vessella tambours italiens

Elisabetta Rossi voix et castagnettes

Carmine Scialla bouzouki et guitare battente

Gianfranco de Lisi basse acoustique

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Castelnaudary 11400 Aude Occitanie

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English :

Every summer, the Convivencia festival barge sails along the emblematic Canal du Midi at a contemplative pace of 5km/h over a distance of almost 400km. Its deck, transformed in the evening into a floating stage, welcomes artists from the four corners of the globe.

This year, the barge will stop in Castelnaudary, at the Square André Corre, on July 11.

Officine Meridionali is a collective led by Italian artist Giuliano Gabriele, dedicated to the rich music and traditions of southern Italy. Through research and transmission, the project resonates with the diversity of languages, songs and regional styles of the Mezzogiorno.

On stage, the collective unfolds a veritable folk festival, where incandescent songs, frenetic rhythms and collective dances transform the space into a village square. Tarantella, pizziche, tammurriate and saltarelli intertwine in a vibrant, communicative energy.

Modular and lively, the collective brings together musicians, singers and dancers to create unique forms for each performance. A generous, immersive celebration, where tradition and sharing are at the heart of the experience!

Giuliano Gabriele: voice and diatonic accordion

Lucia Cremonesi: viola and Calabrian lyre

Eduardo Vessella: Italian drums

Elisabetta Rossi: voice and castanets

Carmine Scialla: bouzouki and battente guitar

Gianfranco de Lisi: acoustic bass

L’événement FESTIVAL CONVIVENCIA OFFICINE MERIDIONALI Castelnaudary a été mis à jour le 2026-06-01 par