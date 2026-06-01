Palau-del-Vidre

27ÈME FESTIVAL MUSIQUE ET DE POÉSIE

Palau-del-Vidre Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 40 – 40 – 40

Tarif Pass / Forfait

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-28

fin : 2026-09-30

Date(s) :

2026-06-28

Le festival de Musique et de Poésie de Palau del Vidre revient pour sa 27e édition sous le thème inspirant La nuit . Concerts, lectures, performances poétiques, et rencontres artistiques au cœur de ce village catalan au charme préservé.

Informations & Réservations www.concertdetepalau.eu

concert.d.ete@wanadoo.fr / 04 68 37 98 38

Programmation 2026 https://www.concertdetepalau.

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Palau-del-Vidre 66690 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 37 98 38

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Palau del Vidre Music and Poetry Festival returns for its 27th edition under the inspiring theme “The Night.” Concerts, readings, poetry performances, and artistic gatherings in the heart of this charming Catalan village.

Information & Reservations: www.concertdetepalau.eu

concert.d.ete@wanadoo.fr / 04 68 37 98 38

2026 Program: https://www.concertdetepalau.

L’événement 27ÈME FESTIVAL MUSIQUE ET DE POÉSIE Palau-del-Vidre a été mis à jour le 2026-06-18 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE