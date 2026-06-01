27ÈME FESTIVAL MUSIQUE ET DE POÉSIE Palau-del-Vidre
27ÈME FESTIVAL MUSIQUE ET DE POÉSIE Palau-del-Vidre dimanche 28 juin 2026.
Palau-del-Vidre
27ÈME FESTIVAL MUSIQUE ET DE POÉSIE
Palau-del-Vidre Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 40 – 40 – 40
Tarif Pass / Forfait
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-28
fin : 2026-09-30
Date(s) :
2026-06-28
Le festival de Musique et de Poésie de Palau del Vidre revient pour sa 27e édition sous le thème inspirant La nuit . Concerts, lectures, performances poétiques, et rencontres artistiques au cœur de ce village catalan au charme préservé.
Informations & Réservations www.concertdetepalau.eu
concert.d.ete@wanadoo.fr / 04 68 37 98 38
Programmation 2026 https://www.concertdetepalau.
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Palau-del-Vidre 66690 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 37 98 38
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The Palau del Vidre Music and Poetry Festival returns for its 27th edition under the inspiring theme “The Night.” Concerts, readings, poetry performances, and artistic gatherings in the heart of this charming Catalan village.
Information & Reservations: www.concertdetepalau.eu
concert.d.ete@wanadoo.fr / 04 68 37 98 38
2026 Program: https://www.concertdetepalau.
L’événement 27ÈME FESTIVAL MUSIQUE ET DE POÉSIE Palau-del-Vidre a été mis à jour le 2026-06-18 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE
À voir aussi à Palau-del-Vidre (Pyrénées-Orientales)
- VISITE GUIDEE HISTOIRE D’UN TERROIR CATALAN Palau-del-Vidre 22 juin 2026
- VISITE DE L’EGLISE SAINTE MARIE DE L’ASSOMPTION Palau-del-Vidre 29 juin 2026
- SOIREE GOURMANDE EN PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE Palau-del-Vidre 2 juillet 2026
- VISITE GUIDEE HISTOIRE D’UN TERROIR CATALAN Palau-del-Vidre 6 juillet 2026
- VISITE DE L’EGLISE SAINTE MARIE DE L’ASSOMPTION Palau-del-Vidre 6 juillet 2026