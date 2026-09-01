Informations pratiques

Marches

Aclimakathon

4 place Raymond Chovin Marches Drôme

Tarif : 20 – 20 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-25 18:00:00

fin : 2026-09-27 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-25

La Fondation evertéa organise le premier hackathon pour l’environnement dans la région de Valence le Aclimakathon, du 25 au 27 septembre 2026.

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4 place Raymond Chovin Marches 26300 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 7 77 42 48 02 contact@fondationevertea.org

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Aclimakathon

The evert%E9a Foundation is organizing the first environmental hackathon in the Valencia region: the Aclimakathon, from September 25 to 27, 2026.

L’événement Aclimakathon Marches a été mis à jour le 2026-06-11 par Valence Romans Tourisme