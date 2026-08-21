Informations pratiques

Finestret

AFRICA DEL SOL

Correc del Botas Finestret Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 1 – 1 – 1

Participation libre

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-05 18:00:00

fin : 2026-09-05 02:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-05

Préparez-vous à un voyage musical et festif aux rythmes de l’Afrique !

A l’affiche Awa Guindo, Balaphonik Sound System, La Quête du Râle, Bira Faye & Co et DJ Bobun pour clôturer la nuit en beauté!

Ateliers créatifs et jeux gonflables pour les enfants, buvette et snacking bio végétarien sur place.

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Correc del Botas Finestret 66320 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Get ready for a musical and festive journey to the rhythms of Africa!

Featuring: Awa Guindo, Balaphonik Sound System, La Quête du Rôle, Bira Faye & Co, and DJ Bobun to wrap up the night in style!

Creative workshops and inflatable games for kids, plus a refreshment stand and organic vegetarian snacks available on-site.

L’événement AFRICA DEL SOL Finestret a été mis à jour le 2026-08-21 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO