Informations pratiques

Finestret

RENDEZ-VOUS DU PAYS D’ART ET D’HISTOIRE CONFÉRENCE L’ART DE LA RESTAURATION

1, carrer del Graons Finestret Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-09 18:00:00

fin : 2026-10-09 20:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-10-09

L’architecte Caroline Serra pose un regard expert sur le bâti du Conflent matériaux, techniques et typologies locales. Une rencontre pour mieux comprendre les enjeux actuels de la conservation du patrimoine architectural et la transmission des savo…

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1, carrer del Graons Finestret 66320 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 05 60 55 pah@tourisme-canigo.com

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English :

Architect Caroline Serra offers an expert perspective on the architecture of the Conflent region: local materials, techniques, and building types. A discussion to gain a better understanding of the current challenges facing the preservation of architectural heritage and the transmission of traditional skills…

L’événement RENDEZ-VOUS DU PAYS D’ART ET D’HISTOIRE CONFÉRENCE L’ART DE LA RESTAURATION Finestret a été mis à jour le 2026-08-21 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO