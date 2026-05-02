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Algrange Mu’zic Live Algrange

Algrange Mu’zic Live Algrange

Algrange Mu’zic Live Algrange vendredi 12 juin 2026.

Adresse : place françois Mittérand

Ville : 57440 Algrange

Département : Moselle

Début : vendredi 12 juin 2026

Fin : samedi 13 juin 2026

Heure de début : 18:00:00

Tarif : 0 Gratuit

Algrange

Algrange Mu’zic Live

place françois Mittérand Algrange Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-06-12 18:00:00
fin : 2026-06-12 23:59:00

Date(s) :
2026-06-12 2026-06-13

Préparez-vous pour un week-end explosif avec Algrange Mu’zic Live !
Vendredi:
• École de musique de la Vallée de la Fensch
• Musical Trip (groupe tremplin)
• Jeffrey Hennox duo
• Antechaos
• Trois Cafés Gourmands
Samedi:
• Orion Experience Metallica
• Black Rain
• Eiffel
• Tagada Jones
Restauration sur place
Ambiance conviviale & festive
Concerts live en plein air
Venez vibrer au rythme de la musique pendant 2 jours exceptionnels !Tout public
0  .

place françois Mittérand Algrange 57440 Moselle Grand Est  

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English :

Get ready for an explosive weekend with Algrange Mu?zic Live!
Friday:
? Fensch Valley Music School
? Musical Trip (springboard band)
? Jeffrey Hennox duo
? Antechaos
? Three Cafés Gourmands
Saturday:
? Orion Experience Metallica
? Black Rain
? Eiffel
? Tagada Jones
On-site catering
Friendly & festive atmosphere
Live open-air concerts
Come and vibrate to the rhythm of music for 2 exceptional days!

L’événement Algrange Mu’zic Live Algrange a été mis à jour le 2026-05-02 par PAYS THIONVILLOIS TOURISME