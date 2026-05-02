Algrange

Algrange Mu’zic Live

place françois Mittérand Algrange Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-06-12 18:00:00

fin : 2026-06-12 23:59:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-12 2026-06-13

Préparez-vous pour un week-end explosif avec Algrange Mu’zic Live !

Vendredi:

• École de musique de la Vallée de la Fensch

• Musical Trip (groupe tremplin)

• Jeffrey Hennox duo

• Antechaos

• Trois Cafés Gourmands

Samedi:

• Orion Experience Metallica

• Black Rain

• Eiffel

• Tagada Jones

Restauration sur place

Ambiance conviviale & festive

Concerts live en plein air

Venez vibrer au rythme de la musique pendant 2 jours exceptionnels !Tout public

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place françois Mittérand Algrange 57440 Moselle Grand Est

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Get ready for an explosive weekend with Algrange Mu?zic Live!

Friday:

? Fensch Valley Music School

? Musical Trip (springboard band)

? Jeffrey Hennox duo

? Antechaos

? Three Cafés Gourmands

Saturday:

? Orion Experience Metallica

? Black Rain

? Eiffel

? Tagada Jones

On-site catering

Friendly & festive atmosphere

Live open-air concerts

Come and vibrate to the rhythm of music for 2 exceptional days!

L’événement Algrange Mu’zic Live Algrange a été mis à jour le 2026-05-02 par PAYS THIONVILLOIS TOURISME