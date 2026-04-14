Aller à – Fête pirate, pacifiste et anti-frontière, Ancienne Poste des Charmilles, Genève

Aller à – Fête pirate, pacifiste et anti-frontière Samedi 18 avril, 18h00 Ancienne Poste des Charmilles

Prix libre

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-04-18T18:00:00+02:00 – 2026-04-18T22:30:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-04-18T18:00:00+02:00 – 2026-04-18T22:30:00+02:00

Rendez-vous samedi 18 avril en musique pour vernir l’album de RAP abstrait « aller à » d’Encore Julien.

En accompagnement, concert ambiant électro-acoustique de SOFTNESS et open mic avec JOBB3000 aux platines.

Une célébration du départ et un moment commun d’écoute et de partage.

Entrée: Prix libre! Buffet végétarien et sans gluten: Prix libre!

Début: 18h! Fermeture: 22h30!

SOFTNESS

ENCORE JULIEN

JOBB3000

Ancienne Poste des Charmilles 23 rue des Charmilles Genève 1203 Saint-Jean et Charmilles Genève [{« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « 2,704 Followers, 2,631 Following, 136 Posts – See Instagram photos and videos from Sophie Conus (@thesoftnesss) », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Sophie Conus (@thesoftnesss) u2022 Instagram profile », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/69510237_523184391763398_7499641235351535616_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100_tt6&_nc_cat=110&ccb=7-5&_nc_sid=bf7eb4&efg=eyJ2ZW5jb2RlX3RhZyI6InByb2ZpbGVfcGljLnd3dy43NTAuQzMifQ%3D%3D&_nc_ohc=z-ge5TccCMIQ7kNvwEnlhd9&_nc_oc=AdrKErZUg–Y2oiQdlSG70UPJDJK5aYbvCsZ7QrVUAN8W4ssXB-xyUeDji8W3pTjQzY&_nc_zt=24&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&_nc_ss=7a389&oh=00_Af1AzNQy9ghBEaxGP6OH3je6oewiIB6BMXfE2vz_En012g&oe=69DB1338 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/thesoftnesss/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « options »: {« _disable_profile »: {« label »: « Disable profile embed », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « Instagram »}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/thesoftnesss/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Softness », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « No boy taught me how tonnAka dj suavecitannud83cudfb6TO COMEud83cudfb6nIndice UV, CAN, Neuchu00e2telnSans Plomb w. Cringe Core, Groove, Genevannud83cudfb6PASTud83cudfb6nnu2727concertsu2727nud83cudfb52025nNu00e9omartine, Lausannennud83cudfb52024nLarada, LocarnonLes Digitales – VeveynSecret Place, La Coux, Francenle Sample, Paris (FR)n le Bourg, invitation de Construction Crew, Lausannen Sweet Tooth, Zuu0308richn Standard Deluxe, Lausanne – during u00ab Carpice Pru00e9caire u00bb by Ambroise Tiu00e8che et Tilo Steireifnnud83cudfb52023nMalagnou, VA release party LIBERI OBLIVIONIS by Stranacorpusn La Becque – u00ab Modern Nature: a hommage to Derek Jarman u00bbnnud83cudfb52022nFestival de Su00e9velin, Lausannen Festival Gofildren, Pu00e9rigueux, FRn Installation et performance sonore avec Basile Dinbergs, u00ab Playtime u00bb u2013 HEAD, Genu00e8ven Piu00e8ce sonore pour u00ab Axis of Silence u00bb de Xhafa Sislej pour Belvu00e9du00e8re Sonore u2013 Festival Archipel, Genu00e8ven Le Groove, Genu00e8vennud83cudfb52021nFestival des Possibles (le Zoo, Usine) Maison Baron (embassy for foreign artists), Genu00e8vennud83cudfb52020nPerformance Sonore avec un Acousmonium (25 Hauts-parleurs) u2013 La Fonte, Genu00e8vennud83cudfb52019nMusic Maker Space, CopenhaguenOpening of the exhibition u00ab Pulsar u00bb u2013 GALLERI Q, Copenhagennnnu2726 MIXES u2726nJuly 24 – Mix w. Stranacorpus – Jardin Anglais, GEnMarch 24 – Wurm, BaselnJune 23 – Fu00eate de la Musique – Le BourgnAugust 22 – le Bourg, LausannenJune 22 – Zentralwu00e4scherei, Zu00fcrichnMay 22 – The Attic, GenevanApril 22 – 100e Granum – La Graviu00e8re, GenevanMarch 22 – Giboulu00e9es Conviction – L’u00e9curie, GenevanFebuary 22 – TempoTempo – Kraftfeld, WintherthurnDecember 21 – Zurich (postponed « , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Softness », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-Gl1I5WyeiVlQyO79-bWpXDg-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/sophieconus?utm_source=ig&utm_medium=social&utm_content=link_in_bio », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/sophieconus », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/sophieconus?utm_source=ig&utm_medium=social&utm_content=link_in_bio »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « 291 Followers, 618 Following, 8 Posts – See Instagram photos and videos from le chien, le g^teau (~encore julien) (@chiengteau) », « type »: « rich », « title »: « le chien, le g^teau (~encore julien) (@chiengteau) u2022 Instagram profile », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/461756172_979940957271578_6820493758301663831_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100_tt6&_nc_cat=111&ccb=7-5&_nc_sid=bf7eb4&efg=eyJ2ZW5jb2RlX3RhZyI6InByb2ZpbGVfcGljLnd3dy4xMDgwLkMzIn0%3D&_nc_ohc=FP2WuYQ7qiAQ7kNvwHz1fMX&_nc_oc=AdqGlz-SFkUZ_Ok9TRDXLvNVftAOBgflxLDTb1zST0QjQIKRduVvCd8c99IbkRxurg4&_nc_zt=24&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com&_nc_ss=7a389&oh=00_Af0ScRhB84CL9AyN9WXor6AfU99-eBnlNG8SRBY69osFVg&oe=69DB0349 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/chiengteau/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « options »: {« _disable_profile »: {« label »: « Disable profile embed », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « Instagram »}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/chiengteau/ »}, {« link »: « https://encorejulien.bandcamp.com/ »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « 1,705 Followers, 1,126 Following, 3 Posts – See Instagram photos and videos from JOBE ud83cudde8ud83cudde9 (@jobb3000) », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « JOBE ud83cudde8ud83cudde9 (@jobb3000) u2022 Instagram profile », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/484927055_1153043023220500_8372887140666993808_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100_tt6&_nc_cat=111&ccb=7-5&_nc_sid=bf7eb4&efg=eyJ2ZW5jb2RlX3RhZyI6InByb2ZpbGVfcGljLnd3dy4xMDgwLkMzIn0%3D&_nc_ohc=NqlBaD8xRBIQ7kNvwHp8yyX&_nc_oc=Adr–MuPqwtdtt5PlZNMoLE4FBSGnEvfjEPJRdkmpVHspzQAauLNq5gynKtBne0aIEk&_nc_zt=24&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com&_nc_ss=7a389&oh=00_Af346ng4gs6mbz6WF_TSYZEciJrk_TQ9td0BjiCout2pbQ&oe=69DAFB16 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/jobb3000/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/jobb3000/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « JOBB3000 », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « SEND LOOPS nMEMBER’S @DYNASTY808n_____________________nn11 », « type »: « rich », « title »: « JOBB3000 », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-i3Um6aSep0lcbtCt-mf4dUw-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/jobb3000 », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/jobb3000 », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/jobb3000 »}]

Concert, écoute collective du 1er album d’encore julien et open-mic !

Graphisme et photo: BUREAU DE LA PLUIE – Encore Julien