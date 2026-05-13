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American Days Festival Nouâtre

American Days Festival Nouâtre

American Days Festival Nouâtre vendredi 12 juin 2026.

Adresse : Le Ranch Noyers

Ville : 37800 Nouâtre

Département : Indre-et-Loire

Début : vendredi 12 juin 2026

Fin : dimanche 14 juin 2026

Tarif : Gratuit

Nouâtre

American Days Festival

Le Ranch Noyers Nouâtre Indre-et-Loire

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-12
fin : 2026-06-14

Date(s) :
2026-06-12

Au programme de ce week-end aux couleurs américaines village des exposants (motos, voitures), danse country, concerts, etc.
Un voyage pour deux aux Etats-Unis est à gagner à la tombola !
Le dimanche matin run autos et motos.
Buvette et restauration sur place.
Au programme de ce week-end aux couleurs américaines village des exposants (motos, voitures), danse country, concerts, etc.
Un voyage pour deux aux Etats-Unis est à gagner à la tombola !
Le dimanche matin run autos et motos.
Buvette et restauration sur place.   .

Le Ranch Noyers Nouâtre 37800 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire   americandays.nouatre@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The program for this American weekend includes a village of exhibitors (motorcycles, cars), country dancing, 8 concerts, a contest for the most beautiful pin-up, and much more.
For enthusiasts, a Harley is up for grabs in the raffle!
Sunday morning at 10am: car and motorcycle run.
Refreshments an

L’événement American Days Festival Nouâtre a été mis à jour le 2026-05-13 par Azay-Chinon Val de Loire Tourisme