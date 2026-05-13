Nouâtre

American Days Festival

Le Ranch Noyers Nouâtre Indre-et-Loire

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-12

fin : 2026-06-14

Date(s) :

2026-06-12

Au programme de ce week-end aux couleurs américaines village des exposants (motos, voitures), danse country, concerts, etc.

Un voyage pour deux aux Etats-Unis est à gagner à la tombola !

Le dimanche matin run autos et motos.

Buvette et restauration sur place.

Au programme de ce week-end aux couleurs américaines village des exposants (motos, voitures), danse country, concerts, etc.

Un voyage pour deux aux Etats-Unis est à gagner à la tombola !

Le dimanche matin run autos et motos.

Buvette et restauration sur place. .

Le Ranch Noyers Nouâtre 37800 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire americandays.nouatre@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The program for this American weekend includes a village of exhibitors (motorcycles, cars), country dancing, 8 concerts, a contest for the most beautiful pin-up, and much more.

For enthusiasts, a Harley is up for grabs in the raffle!

Sunday morning at 10am: car and motorcycle run.

Refreshments an

L’événement American Days Festival Nouâtre a été mis à jour le 2026-05-13 par Azay-Chinon Val de Loire Tourisme