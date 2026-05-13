American Days Festival Nouâtre
American Days Festival Nouâtre vendredi 12 juin 2026.
Nouâtre
American Days Festival
Le Ranch Noyers Nouâtre Indre-et-Loire
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-12
fin : 2026-06-14
Date(s) :
2026-06-12
Au programme de ce week-end aux couleurs américaines village des exposants (motos, voitures), danse country, concerts, etc.
Un voyage pour deux aux Etats-Unis est à gagner à la tombola !
Le dimanche matin run autos et motos.
Buvette et restauration sur place.
Au programme de ce week-end aux couleurs américaines village des exposants (motos, voitures), danse country, concerts, etc.
Un voyage pour deux aux Etats-Unis est à gagner à la tombola !
Le dimanche matin run autos et motos.
Buvette et restauration sur place. .
Le Ranch Noyers Nouâtre 37800 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire americandays.nouatre@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The program for this American weekend includes a village of exhibitors (motorcycles, cars), country dancing, 8 concerts, a contest for the most beautiful pin-up, and much more.
For enthusiasts, a Harley is up for grabs in the raffle!
Sunday morning at 10am: car and motorcycle run.
Refreshments an
L’événement American Days Festival Nouâtre a été mis à jour le 2026-05-13 par Azay-Chinon Val de Loire Tourisme