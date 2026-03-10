Animation Carnaval de La Rochelle

Place Foch La Rochelle Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-25 14:30:00

fin : 2026-04-25

Date(s) :

2026-04-25

Les enfants des centres de loisirs mun icipaux et associatifs vous invitent à la nouvelle édition du Carnavle de La Rochelle ! Les mondes marins seront à l’honneur.

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Place Foch La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Event La Rochelle Carnival

The procession of around 1,200 children, accompanying adults and performers will leave Place Foch at 2:30pm and stroll along the Old Port to the Esplanade Tabarly.

Entertainment will take place in front of the Aquarium until 6pm.

L’événement Animation Carnaval de La Rochelle La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2026-03-10 par Nous La Rochelle