Animation Carnaval de La Rochelle La Rochelle
Animation Carnaval de La Rochelle La Rochelle samedi 25 avril 2026.
Animation Carnaval de La Rochelle
Place Foch La Rochelle Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-25 14:30:00
fin : 2026-04-25
Date(s) :
2026-04-25
Les enfants des centres de loisirs mun icipaux et associatifs vous invitent à la nouvelle édition du Carnavle de La Rochelle ! Les mondes marins seront à l’honneur.
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Place Foch La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Event La Rochelle Carnival
The procession of around 1,200 children, accompanying adults and performers will leave Place Foch at 2:30pm and stroll along the Old Port to the Esplanade Tabarly.
Entertainment will take place in front of the Aquarium until 6pm.
L’événement Animation Carnaval de La Rochelle La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2026-03-10 par Nous La Rochelle