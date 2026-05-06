Animation DJ Les années 80 jusqu’à ce jour en partenariat avec le black-out Embrun Louchy-Montfand
Animation DJ Les années 80 jusqu’à ce jour en partenariat avec le black-out Embrun Louchy-Montfand mercredi 22 juillet 2026.
Louchy-Montfand
Animation DJ Les années 80 jusqu’à ce jour en partenariat avec le black-out
Embrun 11 avenur du Lac Louchy-Montfand Allier
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-22 17:00:00
fin : 2026-07-22 22:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-22
Animation DJ Les années 80 jusqu’à ce jour en partenariat avec le black-out.
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Embrun 11 avenur du Lac Louchy-Montfand 03500 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes lecagnard.embrun@gmail.com
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English :
DJ entertainment from the 80s to the present day in partnership with black-out.
L’événement Animation DJ Les années 80 jusqu’à ce jour en partenariat avec le black-out Louchy-Montfand a été mis à jour le 2026-05-06 par Office de tourisme Val de Sioule
À voir aussi à Louchy-Montfand (Allier)
- La natur’a Louchy Louchy-Montfand 14 mai 2026
- Randonnée du Téléthon Louchy-Montfand 3 octobre 2026