Animation DJ Les années 80 jusqu’à ce jour en partenariat avec le black-out Embrun Louchy-Montfand

Louchy-Montfand

Animation DJ Les années 80 jusqu’à ce jour en partenariat avec le black-out

Embrun 11 avenur du Lac Louchy-Montfand Allier

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-22 17:00:00

fin : 2026-07-22 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-22

Animation DJ Les années 80 jusqu’à ce jour en partenariat avec le black-out.

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Embrun 11 avenur du Lac Louchy-Montfand 03500 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes lecagnard.embrun@gmail.com

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English :

DJ entertainment from the 80s to the present day in partnership with black-out.

L’événement Animation DJ Les années 80 jusqu’à ce jour en partenariat avec le black-out Louchy-Montfand a été mis à jour le 2026-05-06 par Office de tourisme Val de Sioule