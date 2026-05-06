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Animation DJ Les années 80 jusqu’à ce jour en partenariat avec le black-out Embrun Louchy-Montfand

Animation DJ Les années 80 jusqu’à ce jour en partenariat avec le black-out Embrun Louchy-Montfand mercredi 22 juillet 2026.

Lieu : Embrun

Adresse : 11 avenur du Lac

Ville : 03500 Louchy-Montfand

Département : Allier

Début : mercredi 22 juillet 2026

Fin : jeudi 23 juillet 2026

Heure de début : 17:00:00

Tarif :

Louchy-Montfand

Animation DJ Les années 80 jusqu’à ce jour en partenariat avec le black-out

Embrun 11 avenur du Lac Louchy-Montfand Allier

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-22 17:00:00
fin : 2026-07-22 22:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-07-22

Animation DJ Les années 80 jusqu’à ce jour en partenariat avec le black-out.
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Embrun 11 avenur du Lac Louchy-Montfand 03500 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes   lecagnard.embrun@gmail.com

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English :

DJ entertainment from the 80s to the present day in partnership with black-out.

L’événement Animation DJ Les années 80 jusqu’à ce jour en partenariat avec le black-out Louchy-Montfand a été mis à jour le 2026-05-06 par Office de tourisme Val de Sioule

À voir aussi à Louchy-Montfand (Allier)