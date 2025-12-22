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Randonnée du Téléthon Louchy-Montfand

Randonnée du Téléthon Louchy-Montfand samedi 3 octobre 2026.

Adresse : RDV devant la mairie

Ville : 03500 Louchy-Montfand

Département : Allier

Début : samedi 3 octobre 2026

Fin : samedi 3 octobre 2026

Heure de début : 13:30:00

Tarif : 5 5 5

Louchy-Montfand

Randonnée du Téléthon

RDV devant la mairie Louchy-Montfand Allier

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-03 13:30:00
fin : 2026-10-03

Date(s) :
2026-10-03

Randonnée cyclo, 2 circuits proposés 40 ou 60 km.
  .

RDV devant la mairie Louchy-Montfand 03500 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 22 52 72 89 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Cycling, 2 circuits: 40 or 60 km.

L’événement Randonnée du Téléthon Louchy-Montfand a été mis à jour le 2025-12-22 par Office de tourisme Val de Sioule

À voir aussi à Louchy-Montfand (Allier)