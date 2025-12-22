Randonnée du Téléthon Louchy-Montfand
Randonnée du Téléthon Louchy-Montfand samedi 3 octobre 2026.
Louchy-Montfand
Randonnée du Téléthon
RDV devant la mairie Louchy-Montfand Allier
Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-03 13:30:00
fin : 2026-10-03
Date(s) :
2026-10-03
Randonnée cyclo, 2 circuits proposés 40 ou 60 km.
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RDV devant la mairie Louchy-Montfand 03500 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 22 52 72 89
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Cycling, 2 circuits: 40 or 60 km.
L’événement Randonnée du Téléthon Louchy-Montfand a été mis à jour le 2025-12-22 par Office de tourisme Val de Sioule