Animation pêche Office de Tourisme Tence

Animation pêche

Office de Tourisme 32 Grande Rue Tence Haute-Loire

Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-07 09:00:00

fin : 2026-03-07 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-03-07

Animation pêche avec Albert VALLET, moniteur guide de pêche D.E.

Initiation à la lecture de l’eau sur le bord du Lignon à Tence si météo clémente ou initiation au montage de mouches à l’OT au Chambon/Lignon si météo difficile.

Office de Tourisme 32 Grande Rue Tence 43190 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 59 71 56 lechambonsurlignon@ot-hautlignon.com

English :

Fishing activities with Albert VALLET, D.E. fishing guide instructor.

Introduction to water reading on the banks of the Lignon at Tence if the weather is fine, or introduction to fly-tying at the OT at Chambon/Lignon if the weather is poor.

