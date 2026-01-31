Animation pêche Office de Tourisme Tence
Animation pêche Office de Tourisme Tence samedi 7 mars 2026.
Animation pêche
Office de Tourisme 32 Grande Rue Tence Haute-Loire
Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8 EUR
Début : 2026-03-07 09:00:00
fin : 2026-03-07 12:00:00
2026-03-07
Animation pêche avec Albert VALLET, moniteur guide de pêche D.E.
Initiation à la lecture de l’eau sur le bord du Lignon à Tence si météo clémente ou initiation au montage de mouches à l’OT au Chambon/Lignon si météo difficile.
Office de Tourisme 32 Grande Rue Tence 43190 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 59 71 56 lechambonsurlignon@ot-hautlignon.com
English :
Fishing activities with Albert VALLET, D.E. fishing guide instructor.
Introduction to water reading on the banks of the Lignon at Tence if the weather is fine, or introduction to fly-tying at the OT at Chambon/Lignon if the weather is poor.
