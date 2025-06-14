Animation Premières Pages 2026 ! Dans la bibliothèque municipale. Cormoranche-sur-Saône
Animation Premières Pages 2026 ! Dans la bibliothèque municipale. Cormoranche-sur-Saône samedi 17 octobre 2026.
Animation Premières Pages 2026 !
Dans la bibliothèque municipale. 100, rue du jet d’eau Cormoranche-sur-Saône Ain
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-17 10:00:00
fin : 2026-10-17 12:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-10-17
Animations, lectures sur le thème des Bestioles . Et un livre offert à tous les enfants présents de moins de 4 ans.
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Dans la bibliothèque municipale. 100, rue du jet d’eau Cormoranche-sur-Saône 01290 Ain Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 3 85 31 70 44 biblio.cormo@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Animations and readings on the theme of Bestioles . And a free book for all children under 4.
L’événement Animation Premières Pages 2026 ! Cormoranche-sur-Saône a été mis à jour le 2026-03-16 par Office de tourisme de Vonnas Pont-de-Veyle