Animation Premières Pages 2026 ! Dans la bibliothèque municipale. Cormoranche-sur-Saône

Animation Premières Pages 2026 !

Dans la bibliothèque municipale. 100, rue du jet d’eau Cormoranche-sur-Saône Ain

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-17 10:00:00

fin : 2026-10-17 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-10-17

Animations, lectures sur le thème des Bestioles . Et un livre offert à tous les enfants présents de moins de 4 ans.

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Dans la bibliothèque municipale. 100, rue du jet d’eau Cormoranche-sur-Saône 01290 Ain Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 3 85 31 70 44 biblio.cormo@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Animations and readings on the theme of Bestioles . And a free book for all children under 4.

L’événement Animation Premières Pages 2026 ! Cormoranche-sur-Saône a été mis à jour le 2026-03-16 par Office de tourisme de Vonnas Pont-de-Veyle