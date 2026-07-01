Apéro concert Auberge du sichon Auberge du sichon Ferrières-sur-Sichon
samedi 18 juillet 2026 · Auberge du sichon · Ferrières-sur-Sichon
Informations pratiques
Ferrières-sur-Sichon
Apéro concert Auberge du sichon
Auberge du sichon 5 place de la poste Ferrières-sur-Sichon Allier
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-18 18:00:00
fin : 2026-07-18 22:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-18
Apéro concert pour l’anniversaire de l’auberge avec le groupe NO BRAINS
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Auberge du sichon 5 place de la poste Ferrières-sur-Sichon 03250 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 15 45 86 72 auberge.biksi03@gmail.com
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English :
Pre-concert party for the inn’s anniversary featuring the band NO BRAINS
L’événement Apéro concert Auberge du sichon Ferrières-sur-Sichon a été mis à jour le 2026-07-10 par Vichy Destinations