UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Ferrières-sur-Sichon

Apéro concert Auberge du sichon Auberge du sichon Ferrières-sur-Sichon

samedi 18 juillet 2026 · Auberge du sichon · Ferrières-sur-Sichon

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 18 juillet 2026
Fin
dimanche 19 juillet 2026
Heure de début
18:00:00
Lieu
Auberge du sichon
Adresse
5 place de la poste
Ville
03250 Ferrières-sur-Sichon
Département
Allier
Tarif

Ferrières-sur-Sichon

Apéro concert Auberge du sichon

Auberge du sichon 5 place de la poste Ferrières-sur-Sichon Allier

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-18 18:00:00
fin : 2026-07-18 22:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-07-18

Apéro concert pour l’anniversaire de l’auberge avec le groupe NO BRAINS
  .

Auberge du sichon 5 place de la poste Ferrières-sur-Sichon 03250 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 15 45 86 72  auberge.biksi03@gmail.com

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English :

Pre-concert party for the inn’s anniversary featuring the band NO BRAINS

L’événement Apéro concert Auberge du sichon Ferrières-sur-Sichon a été mis à jour le 2026-07-10 par Vichy Destinations