AGENDA · Ferrières-sur-Sichon
Apero concert Auberge du sichon Ferrières-sur-Sichon
vendredi 7 août 2026 · Ferrières-sur-Sichon
Informations pratiques
Ferrières-sur-Sichon
Apero concert Auberge du sichon
5 place de la poste Ferrières-sur-Sichon Allier
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-07 18:00:00
fin : 2026-08-07 22:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-07
Apero concert
Auberge du sichon
.
5 place de la poste Ferrières-sur-Sichon 03250 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 15 45 86 72 auberge.biksi03@gmail.com
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English :
Aperitif Concert
Auberge du Sichon
L’événement Apero concert Auberge du sichon Ferrières-sur-Sichon a été mis à jour le 2026-07-26 par Vichy Destinations