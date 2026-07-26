UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Ferrières-sur-Sichon

Apero concert Auberge du sichon Ferrières-sur-Sichon

vendredi 7 août 2026 · Ferrières-sur-Sichon

Informations pratiques

Début
vendredi 7 août 2026
Fin
samedi 8 août 2026
Heure de début
18:00:00
Adresse
5 place de la poste
Ville
03250 Ferrières-sur-Sichon
Département
Allier
Tarif

Ferrières-sur-Sichon

Apero concert Auberge du sichon

5 place de la poste Ferrières-sur-Sichon Allier

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-07 18:00:00
fin : 2026-08-07 22:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-08-07

Apero concert
Auberge du sichon
  .

5 place de la poste Ferrières-sur-Sichon 03250 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 15 45 86 72  auberge.biksi03@gmail.com

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English :

Aperitif Concert
Auberge du Sichon

L’événement Apero concert Auberge du sichon Ferrières-sur-Sichon a été mis à jour le 2026-07-26 par Vichy Destinations

À voir aussi à Ferrières-sur-Sichon (Allier)