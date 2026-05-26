APÉRO-CONCERT Espira-de-l’Agly
APÉRO-CONCERT Espira-de-l’Agly mercredi 1 juillet 2026.
Espira-de-l’Agly
APÉRO-CONCERT
Espace Jean Teulière Espira-de-l’Agly Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Lundi 2026-07-01 19:00:00
fin : 2026-07-08 21:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-01 2026-07-08 2026-07-15 2026-07-22 2026-07-29
Apéros-Concerts les mercredis en juillet allient concerts et dégustations de vins avec un vigneron local. Guinguettes et restauration sur place.
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Espace Jean Teulière Espira-de-l’Agly 66600 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 64 17 53
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Apéros-Concerts on Wednesdays in July combine concerts and wine tastings with a local winemaker. Guinguettes and on-site catering.
L’événement APÉRO-CONCERT Espira-de-l’Agly a été mis à jour le 2026-05-26 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME