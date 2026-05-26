Espira-de-l’Agly

APÉRO-CONCERT

Espace Jean Teulière Espira-de-l’Agly Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Lundi 2026-07-01 19:00:00

fin : 2026-07-08 21:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-01 2026-07-08 2026-07-15 2026-07-22 2026-07-29

Apéros-Concerts les mercredis en juillet allient concerts et dégustations de vins avec un vigneron local. Guinguettes et restauration sur place.

.

Espace Jean Teulière Espira-de-l’Agly 66600 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 64 17 53

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Apéros-Concerts on Wednesdays in July combine concerts and wine tastings with a local winemaker. Guinguettes and on-site catering.

L’événement APÉRO-CONCERT Espira-de-l’Agly a été mis à jour le 2026-05-26 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME