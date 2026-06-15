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APÉRO-CONCERT Espira-de-l’Agly

APÉRO-CONCERT Espira-de-l’Agly

APÉRO-CONCERT Espira-de-l’Agly mercredi 22 juillet 2026.

Adresse : Espace Jean Teulière

Ville : 66600 Espira-de-l'Agly

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : mercredi 22 juillet 2026

Fin : mercredi 22 juillet 2026

Heure de début : 19:00:00

Tarif :

Espira-de-l’Agly

APÉRO-CONCERT

Espace Jean Teulière Espira-de-l’Agly Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-22 19:00:00
fin : 2026-07-22

Date(s) :
2026-07-22

Apéros-Concerts les mercredis en juillet allient concerts et dégustations de vins avec un vigneron local. Guinguettes et restauration sur place.
  .

Espace Jean Teulière Espira-de-l’Agly 66600 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 64 17 53 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Apéros-Concerts on Wednesdays in July combine concerts and wine tastings with a local winemaker. Guinguettes and on-site catering.

L’événement APÉRO-CONCERT Espira-de-l’Agly a été mis à jour le 2026-06-15 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME

À voir aussi à Espira-de-l'Agly (Pyrénées-Orientales)