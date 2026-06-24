FÊTE DU VILLAGE Espira-de-l’Agly
FÊTE DU VILLAGE Espira-de-l’Agly vendredi 14 août 2026.
Espira-de-l’Agly
FÊTE DU VILLAGE
27 Rue du Quatre Septembre Espira-de-l’Agly Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-14 19:00:00
fin : 2026-08-14
Date(s) :
2026-08-14
Une soirée de détente avec Système Sans Interdit.
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27 Rue du Quatre Septembre Espira-de-l’Agly 66600 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 64 17 53
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
An evening of relaxation with *Système Sans Interdit*.
L’événement FÊTE DU VILLAGE Espira-de-l’Agly a été mis à jour le 2026-06-24 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME
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- FÊTE NATIONALE 14 JUILLET Espira-de-l’Agly 14 juillet 2026
- APÉRO-CONCERT Espira-de-l’Agly 22 juillet 2026
- APÉRO-CONCERT Espira-de-l’Agly 29 juillet 2026