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FÊTE DU VILLAGE Espira-de-l’Agly

FÊTE DU VILLAGE Espira-de-l’Agly

FÊTE DU VILLAGE Espira-de-l’Agly vendredi 14 août 2026.

Adresse
27 Rue du Quatre Septembre
Ville
66600 Espira-de-l'Agly
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Début
vendredi 14 août 2026
Fin
vendredi 14 août 2026
Heure de début
19:00:00
Tarif

Espira-de-l’Agly

FÊTE DU VILLAGE

27 Rue du Quatre Septembre Espira-de-l’Agly Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-14 19:00:00
fin : 2026-08-14

Date(s) :
2026-08-14

Une soirée de détente avec Système Sans Interdit.
  .

27 Rue du Quatre Septembre Espira-de-l’Agly 66600 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 64 17 53 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

An evening of relaxation with *Système Sans Interdit*.

L’événement FÊTE DU VILLAGE Espira-de-l’Agly a été mis à jour le 2026-06-24 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME

À voir aussi à Espira-de-l'Agly (Pyrénées-Orientales)