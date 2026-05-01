Apéro Concert Evrecy Évrecy
Apéro Concert Evrecy Évrecy vendredi 15 mai 2026.
Évrecy
Apéro Concert Evrecy
1 Place du Général de Gaulle Évrecy Calvados
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-15
fin : 2026-05-15
Date(s) :
2026-05-15
Apéro Concert Pop Rock Evrecy 15 mai
Apéro Concert Pop Rock Evrecy 15 mai 19h30 .
1 Place du Général de Gaulle Évrecy 14210 Calvados Normandie +33 6 99 43 37 67 comitedesfetesevrecy@gmail.com
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English : Apéro Concert Evrecy
Apéro Concert Pop Rock Evrecy 15 May
L’événement Apéro Concert Evrecy Évrecy a été mis à jour le 2026-05-10 par Orne Odon Tourisme