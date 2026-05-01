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Apéro Concert Evrecy Évrecy

Apéro Concert Evrecy Évrecy vendredi 15 mai 2026.

Adresse : 1 Place du Général de Gaulle

Ville : 14210 Évrecy

Département : Calvados

Début : vendredi 15 mai 2026

Fin : vendredi 15 mai 2026

Tarif :

Évrecy

Apéro Concert Evrecy

1 Place du Général de Gaulle Évrecy Calvados

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-15
fin : 2026-05-15

Date(s) :
2026-05-15

Apéro Concert Pop Rock Evrecy 15 mai
Apéro Concert Pop Rock Evrecy 15 mai 19h30   .

1 Place du Général de Gaulle Évrecy 14210 Calvados Normandie +33 6 99 43 37 67  comitedesfetesevrecy@gmail.com

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English : Apéro Concert Evrecy

Apéro Concert Pop Rock Evrecy 15 May

L’événement Apéro Concert Evrecy Évrecy a été mis à jour le 2026-05-10 par Orne Odon Tourisme

À voir aussi à Évrecy (Calvados)