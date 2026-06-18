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Apéro-Concert Klezmer Smalts iz lebn + Zol Zaïn Plélan-le-Grand

Apéro-Concert Klezmer Smalts iz lebn + Zol Zaïn Plélan-le-Grand mercredi 1 juillet 2026.

Ville : 35380 Plélan-le-Grand

Département : Ille-et-Vilaine

Début : mercredi 1 juillet 2026

Fin : mercredi 1 juillet 2026

Heure de début : 19:00:00

Tarif :

Plélan-le-Grand

Apéro-Concert Klezmer Smalts iz lebn + Zol Zaïn

Plélan-le-Grand Ille-et-Vilaine

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-01 19:00:00
fin : 2026-07-01

Date(s) :
2026-07-01

Apéro-concert Klezmer

Chorale Zol Zain chansons yiddish (Association Sholem direction Elsa Signorile + Collectif Shmalts iz lebn (le gras c’est la vie) ‬avec Vassili Putov

Spécialités ashkénazes (plats de fêtes sucrés ou salés) & dégustation de vin naturel bio
Dès 19 h Ouvert à tous, entrée libre

Adresse Artiseterie JP2D, 8 Le Gué à Plélan-le-Grand   .

Plélan-le-Grand 35380 Ille-et-Vilaine Bretagne +33 2 99 61 87 34 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

L’événement Apéro-Concert Klezmer Smalts iz lebn + Zol Zaïn Plélan-le-Grand a été mis à jour le 2026-06-18 par Office de Tourisme de Brocéliande

À voir aussi à Plélan-le-Grand (Ille-et-Vilaine)