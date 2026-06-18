Apéro-Concert Klezmer Smalts iz lebn + Zol Zaïn Plélan-le-Grand
Apéro-Concert Klezmer Smalts iz lebn + Zol Zaïn Plélan-le-Grand mercredi 1 juillet 2026.
Plélan-le-Grand
Apéro-Concert Klezmer Smalts iz lebn + Zol Zaïn
Plélan-le-Grand Ille-et-Vilaine
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-01 19:00:00
fin : 2026-07-01
Date(s) :
2026-07-01
Apéro-concert Klezmer
Chorale Zol Zain chansons yiddish (Association Sholem direction Elsa Signorile + Collectif Shmalts iz lebn (le gras c’est la vie) avec Vassili Putov
Spécialités ashkénazes (plats de fêtes sucrés ou salés) & dégustation de vin naturel bio
Dès 19 h Ouvert à tous, entrée libre
Adresse Artiseterie JP2D, 8 Le Gué à Plélan-le-Grand .
Plélan-le-Grand 35380 Ille-et-Vilaine Bretagne +33 2 99 61 87 34
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
L’événement Apéro-Concert Klezmer Smalts iz lebn + Zol Zaïn Plélan-le-Grand a été mis à jour le 2026-06-18 par Office de Tourisme de Brocéliande
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