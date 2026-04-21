Apéro Festif Bar Le Hangar Mailley-et-Chazelot
Apéro Festif Bar Le Hangar Mailley-et-Chazelot samedi 9 mai 2026.
Mailley-et-Chazelot
Apéro Festif
Bar Le Hangar 19b rue de la fontaine Mailley-et-Chazelot Haute-Saône
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-09
fin : 2026-05-09
Date(s) :
2026-05-09
Avec Combo del Sol (musique latino chansons françaises)de 19h à 22h.
Menu 16€ planche à partager et glace
Sur réservation au 09.62.52.64.06 .
Bar Le Hangar 19b rue de la fontaine Mailley-et-Chazelot 70000 Haute-Saône Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 9 62 52 64 06 lecamamag@outlook.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Apéro Festif
L’événement Apéro Festif Mailley-et-Chazelot a été mis à jour le 2026-04-21 par OFFICE DE TOURISME DES COMBES A LA SAÔNE
À voir aussi à Mailley-et-Chazelot (Haute-Saône)
- Repas Concert Bar Le Hangar Mailley-et-Chazelot 2 mai 2026
- RDV Créole Bar Le Hangar Mailley-et-Chazelot 15 mai 2026
- Apéro Spectacle Bar Le Hangar Mailley-et-Chazelot 22 mai 2026
- RDV Burgers Bar Le Hangar Mailley-et-Chazelot 23 mai 2026
- Festival Chamaille Stade Mailley-et-Chazelot 23 mai 2026