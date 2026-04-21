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Apéro Festif Bar Le Hangar Mailley-et-Chazelot

Apéro Festif Bar Le Hangar Mailley-et-Chazelot

Apéro Festif Bar Le Hangar Mailley-et-Chazelot samedi 9 mai 2026.

Lieu : Bar Le Hangar

Adresse : 19b rue de la fontaine

Ville : 70000 Mailley-et-Chazelot

Département : Haute-Saône

Début : samedi 9 mai 2026

Fin : samedi 9 mai 2026

Tarif :

Mailley-et-Chazelot

Apéro Festif

Bar Le Hangar 19b rue de la fontaine Mailley-et-Chazelot Haute-Saône

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-09
fin : 2026-05-09

Date(s) :
2026-05-09

Avec Combo del Sol (musique latino chansons françaises)de 19h à 22h.
Menu 16€ planche à partager et glace
Sur réservation au 09.62.52.64.06   .

Bar Le Hangar 19b rue de la fontaine Mailley-et-Chazelot 70000 Haute-Saône Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 9 62 52 64 06  lecamamag@outlook.fr

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English : Apéro Festif

L’événement Apéro Festif Mailley-et-Chazelot a été mis à jour le 2026-04-21 par OFFICE DE TOURISME DES COMBES A LA SAÔNE

À voir aussi à Mailley-et-Chazelot (Haute-Saône)