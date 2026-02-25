Dambach-la-Ville

Apéro gourmand au Domaine Biwand

2 rue de la Prte Haute Dambach-la-Ville Bas-Rhin

Tarif : – – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi 2026-06-05 18:30:00

fin : 2026-07-24 20:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-05 2026-06-26 2026-07-24 2026-08-14

Apéro gourmand au Domaine Biwand ! Venez découvrir et déguster des produits du terroir accompagné par les produits du domaine.

Apéro gourmand au Domaine Biwand ! Venez découvrir et déguster des produits du terroir accompagné par les produits du domaine.

Réservation obligatoire, places limitées .

2 rue de la Prte Haute Dambach-la-Ville 67650 Bas-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 88 74 92 60 remy.biwand@wanadoo.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Gourmet aperitif at Domaine Biwand! Come and discover and taste local produce accompanied by products from the estate.

L’événement Apéro gourmand au Domaine Biwand Dambach-la-Ville a été mis à jour le 2026-05-07 par Office de tourisme du pays de Barr