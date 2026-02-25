Apéro gourmand au Domaine Biwand Dambach-la-Ville
Apéro gourmand au Domaine Biwand Dambach-la-Ville vendredi 5 juin 2026.
Dambach-la-Ville
Apéro gourmand au Domaine Biwand
2 rue de la Prte Haute Dambach-la-Ville Bas-Rhin
Tarif : – – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi 2026-06-05 18:30:00
fin : 2026-07-24 20:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-05 2026-06-26 2026-07-24 2026-08-14
Apéro gourmand au Domaine Biwand ! Venez découvrir et déguster des produits du terroir accompagné par les produits du domaine.
Apéro gourmand au Domaine Biwand ! Venez découvrir et déguster des produits du terroir accompagné par les produits du domaine.
Réservation obligatoire, places limitées .
2 rue de la Prte Haute Dambach-la-Ville 67650 Bas-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 88 74 92 60 remy.biwand@wanadoo.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Gourmet aperitif at Domaine Biwand! Come and discover and taste local produce accompanied by products from the estate.
L’événement Apéro gourmand au Domaine Biwand Dambach-la-Ville a été mis à jour le 2026-05-07 par Office de tourisme du pays de Barr
À voir aussi à Dambach-la-Ville (Bas-Rhin)
- Don du sang Dambach-la-Ville 13 mai 2026
- Les 3 jours du vignoble Dambach-la-Ville 15 mai 2026
- Concert Irisations Dambach-la-Ville 22 mai 2026
- Pique-nique chez le vigneron Domaine Didier Biwand Dambach-la-Ville 25 mai 2026
- Concert Jazz vocal Dambach-la-Ville 29 mai 2026