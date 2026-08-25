APRÈS-MIDI TOURNOI DE BRIDGE Bédarieux
vendredi 11 septembre 2026 · Bédarieux
Informations pratiques
Bédarieux
APRÈS-MIDI TOURNOI DE BRIDGE
Bédarieux Hérault
Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-11
fin : 2026-09-18
Date(s) :
2026-09-11 2026-09-18 2026-09-25 2026-10-02 2026-10-09 2026-10-16 2026-10-23 2026-10-30 2026-11-06 2026-11-13 2026-11-20 2026-11-27 2026-12-04 2026-12-11 2026-12-18 2026-12-25 2027-01-01 2027-01-08 2027-01-15 2027-01-22
Tournoi de bridge à tous les vendredis à Bédarieux
Droit de table pour les tournois
2€/adhérent
4€/visiteur licencié
5€/visiteur non licencié
Cotisation club 65€/an licence comprise
Cours de bridge gratuit pour débutants sur demande.
Information au 06 89 10 47 16 ou 06 88 52 24 19
Tournoi de bridge à tous les vendredis à Bédarieux
Droit de table pour les tournois
2€/adhérent
4€/visiteur licencié
5€/visiteur non licencié
Cotisation club 65€/an licence comprise
Cours de bridge gratuit pour débutants sur demande.
Information au 06 89 10 47 16 ou 06 88 52 24 19 .
Bédarieux 34600 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 88 52 24 19
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Bridge Tournament %E0 every Friday %E0 in B%E9darieux
Entry fee for tournaments:
2?/member
4?/licensed visitor
5?/unlicensed visitor
Club membership fee: 65?/year, license included
Free bridge lessons for beginners upon request.
For more information, call 06 89 10 47 16 or 06 88 52 24 19
L’événement APRÈS-MIDI TOURNOI DE BRIDGE Bédarieux a été mis à jour le 2026-08-23 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB
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