Informations pratiques

Bédarieux

APRÈS-MIDI TOURNOI DE BRIDGE

Bédarieux Hérault

Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-11

fin : 2026-09-18

Date(s) :

2026-09-11 2026-09-18 2026-09-25 2026-10-02 2026-10-09 2026-10-16 2026-10-23 2026-10-30 2026-11-06 2026-11-13 2026-11-20 2026-11-27 2026-12-04 2026-12-11 2026-12-18 2026-12-25 2027-01-01 2027-01-08 2027-01-15 2027-01-22

Tournoi de bridge à tous les vendredis à Bédarieux

Droit de table pour les tournois

2€/adhérent

4€/visiteur licencié

5€/visiteur non licencié

Cotisation club 65€/an licence comprise

Cours de bridge gratuit pour débutants sur demande.

Information au 06 89 10 47 16 ou 06 88 52 24 19

Tournoi de bridge à tous les vendredis à Bédarieux

Droit de table pour les tournois

2€/adhérent

4€/visiteur licencié

5€/visiteur non licencié

Cotisation club 65€/an licence comprise

Cours de bridge gratuit pour débutants sur demande.

Information au 06 89 10 47 16 ou 06 88 52 24 19 .

Bédarieux 34600 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 88 52 24 19

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Bridge Tournament %E0 every Friday %E0 in B%E9darieux

Entry fee for tournaments:

2?/member

4?/licensed visitor

5?/unlicensed visitor

Club membership fee: 65?/year, license included

Free bridge lessons for beginners upon request.

For more information, call 06 89 10 47 16 or 06 88 52 24 19

L’événement APRÈS-MIDI TOURNOI DE BRIDGE Bédarieux a été mis à jour le 2026-08-23 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB