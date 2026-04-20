Villemoustaussou

ARNAUD CANCE EN CONCERT

Villemoustaussou Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-11 20:30:00

fin : 2026-06-11

Date(s) :

2026-06-11

Concert Arnaud CANCE, chante Saique benlèu.

En première partie le Choeur Cossi que Siague de Villegailhenc dirigé par André DENAT

Ils aiment le Sud,

Ils chantent sa culture et son histoire.

Arnaud Cance est un musicien et chanteur originaire du Sud Aveyron. Issu d’une jeune génération d’artistes profondément ancrés dans la culture occitane, il s’attache à préserver cette langue régionale à travers ses créations musicales. Ses compositions mêlent des influences traditionnelles et contemporaines.

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Villemoustaussou 11620 Aude Occitanie +33 6 44 02 38 24 circulanim@gmail.com

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English :

Concert Arnaud CANCE, sings Saique benlèu.

Opening the concert, the Cossi que Siague choir from Villegailhenc, directed by André DENAT

They love the South,

They sing of its culture and history.

Arnaud Cance is a musician and singer from southern Aveyron. One of a young generation of artists deeply rooted in Occitan culture, he is committed to preserving this regional language through his musical creations. His compositions blend traditional and contemporary influences.

L’événement ARNAUD CANCE EN CONCERT Villemoustaussou a été mis à jour le 2026-04-20 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 OT Grand Carcassonne Tourisme