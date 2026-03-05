ARTISTES À SUIVRE 2026

Bugarach Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-14

fin : 2026-05-17

Date(s) :

2026-05-14

45 Artistes de chair et de sang sélectionnés pour leur excellence.

9 Villages et 7 Communes transformés en galeries à ciel ouvert.

3 Circuits thématiques pour une itinérance douce au coeur du patrimoine (Bugarach, Val du Faby, Puivert/Chalabre/Rivel).

Disciplines représentées sculpture, peinture, photographie, dessin, installation robotique, gravure, performance.

3 Nocturnes thématiques Jeudi (Chalabre), Vendredi (St-Jean/Val du Faby), Samedi (Bugarach/Rennes-les-Bains).

Performances inédites danse derviche, concerts (Next Swan, Oda Latina Trio, Amanite Fluo), théâtre de rue, clowns reporters et caravane poétique.

Médiation culturelle démonstrations de feutrage, ateliers de cyanotype, visites chantées au Musée du Quercorb et tables rondes avec les artistes.

.

Bugarach 11190 Aude Occitanie +33 6 95 08 11 56

English :

45 flesh and blood artists selected for their excellence.

9 Villages and 7 Communes transformed into open-air galleries.

3 themed circuits for a gentle itinerary through the heart of our heritage (Bugarach, Val du Faby, Puivert/Chalabre/Rivel).

Disciplines represented: sculpture, painting, photography, drawing, robotic installation, engraving, performance.

3 themed Nocturnes: Thursday (Chalabre), Friday (St-Jean/Val du Faby), Saturday (Bugarach/Rennes-les-Bains).

Unique performances: dervish dance, concerts (Next Swan, Oda Latina Trio, Amanite Fluo), street theater, clown reporters and poetry caravan.

Cultural mediation: felting demonstrations, cyanotype workshops, sung tours of the Musée du Quercorb and round-table discussions with artists.

