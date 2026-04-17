Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

ARTS CROISÉS

48 Avenue Emmanuel Brousse Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8

Tarif réduit

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-17 18:00:00

fin : 2026-04-17 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-17

Le Casino de Font-Romeu accueille une soirée Arts Croisés dédiée au Caravage, organisée par l’Association Émergence en partenariat avec le Ciné-Club Cerdagne-Capcir. Au programme une conférence à 18h sur Caravage, suivie à 20h45 de la projection du film Le Caravage, avec débat. Un dîner est également proposé sur réservation au 06 75 83 13 72 ou 06 10 50 38 96.

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48 Avenue Emmanuel Brousse Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 10 50 38 96

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English :

The Casino de Font-Romeu hosts an Arts Croisés evening dedicated to Caravaggio, organized by the Association Émergence in partnership with the Ciné-Club Cerdagne-Capcir. On the program: a lecture at 6pm on Caravaggio, followed at 8:45pm by the screening of the film Le Caravage, with debate. Dinner is also available on reservation by calling 06 75 83 13 72 or 06 10 50 38 96.

L’événement ARTS CROISÉS Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2026-04-13 par OT DE FONT ROMEU