Atelier ado la sublimation SAINT-LAURENT-DE-NESTE Saint-Laurent-de-Neste
Atelier ado la sublimation SAINT-LAURENT-DE-NESTE Saint-Laurent-de-Neste mercredi 28 janvier 2026.
Atelier ado la sublimation
SAINT-LAURENT-DE-NESTE Fablab Sapiens Saint-Laurent-de-Neste Hautes-Pyrénées
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-01-28 14:30:00
fin : 2026-01-28 16:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-01-28
Découverte de la sublimation coton ou polyester
Ados 10-14 ans
Tarif 2 € / atelier
Atelier réservé aux adhérents du fablab (35 €/an)
Informations et réservations (obligatoires) 05 62 50 16 18
.
SAINT-LAURENT-DE-NESTE Fablab Sapiens Saint-Laurent-de-Neste 65150 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 50 16 08 fablab@neste-barousse.fr
English :
Discover cotton or polyester sublimation
Teens 10-14 years
Price: 2 ? / workshop
Workshop reserved for fablab members (35 ?/year)
Information and reservations (mandatory): 05 62 50 16 18
German :
Entdeckung des Sublimationsdrucks von Baumwolle oder Polyester
Jugendliche 10-14 Jahre
Preis: 2 ? / Workshop
Workshop nur für Mitglieder des fablab (35 ?/Jahr)
Informationen und Reservierungen (obligatorisch): 05 62 50 16 18
Italiano :
Scoprire la sublimazione del cotone o del poliestere
Adolescenti di 10-14 anni
Prezzo: 2 ? / laboratorio
Workshop riservato ai membri del fablab (35 ?/anno)
Informazioni e prenotazione (obbligatoria): 05 62 50 16 18
Espanol :
Descubrir la sublimación en algodón o poliéster
Adolescentes de 10 a 14 años
Precio: 2 € / taller
Taller reservado a los miembros de fablab (35 € /año)
Información y reserva (obligatoria): 05 62 50 16 18
L’événement Atelier ado la sublimation Saint-Laurent-de-Neste a été mis à jour le 2025-08-20 par OT de Neste-Barousse|CDT65