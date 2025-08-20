Atelier ado la sublimation SAINT-LAURENT-DE-NESTE Saint-Laurent-de-Neste

SAINT-LAURENT-DE-NESTE Fablab Sapiens Saint-Laurent-de-Neste Hautes-Pyrénées

Début : 2026-01-28 14:30:00

fin : 2026-01-28 16:30:00

2026-01-28

Découverte de la sublimation coton ou polyester

Ados 10-14 ans

Tarif 2 € / atelier

Atelier réservé aux adhérents du fablab (35 €/an)

Informations et réservations (obligatoires) 05 62 50 16 18

SAINT-LAURENT-DE-NESTE Fablab Sapiens Saint-Laurent-de-Neste 65150 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 50 16 08 fablab@neste-barousse.fr

English :

Discover cotton or polyester sublimation

Teens 10-14 years

Price: 2 ? / workshop

Workshop reserved for fablab members (35 ?/year)

Information and reservations (mandatory): 05 62 50 16 18

German :

Entdeckung des Sublimationsdrucks von Baumwolle oder Polyester

Jugendliche 10-14 Jahre

Preis: 2 ? / Workshop

Workshop nur für Mitglieder des fablab (35 ?/Jahr)

Informationen und Reservierungen (obligatorisch): 05 62 50 16 18

Italiano :

Scoprire la sublimazione del cotone o del poliestere

Adolescenti di 10-14 anni

Prezzo: 2 ? / laboratorio

Workshop riservato ai membri del fablab (35 ?/anno)

Informazioni e prenotazione (obbligatoria): 05 62 50 16 18

Espanol :

Descubrir la sublimación en algodón o poliéster

Adolescentes de 10 a 14 años

Precio: 2 € / taller

Taller reservado a los miembros de fablab (35 € /año)

Información y reserva (obligatoria): 05 62 50 16 18

