Informations pratiques

Haraucourt

Atelier créatif Cyanotype

7-1 VC de Villers Haraucourt Ardennes

Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0 EUR

Gratuit

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-23

fin : 2026-09-23

Date(s) :

2026-09-23

Participez à un atelier créatif avec l’artiste en arts visuels Gwenaelle Podvin et réalisez une petite oeuvre avec la technique du cyanotype. Le cyanotype est un procédé photographique monochrome négatif ancien, par le biais duquel on obtient un tirage photographique bleu de Prusse.Gratuit sur inscription Dès 8 ans.Mercredi 23 septembre à partir de 14h.

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7-1 VC de Villers Haraucourt 08450 Ardennes Grand Est +33 3 10 90 00 11 bibliotheque.haraucourt@gmail.com

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English :

Join a creative workshop with visual artist Gwenaelle Podvin and create a small piece of art using the cyanotype technique. Cyanotype is a traditional monochrome negative photographic process that produces a Prussian blue photographic print. Free with registration—for ages 8 and up.Wednesday, September 23, starting at 2:00 p.m.

L’événement Atelier créatif Cyanotype Haraucourt a été mis à jour le 2026-08-24 par Ardennes Tourisme