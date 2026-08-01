Atelier créatif Suspension coquillage bohème Salon de thé Saint-Cyprien
samedi 22 août 2026 · Salon de thé · Saint-Cyprien
Informations pratiques
Saint-Cyprien
Atelier créatif Suspension coquillage bohème
Salon de thé 38 rue du Priolat Saint-Cyprien Dordogne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-22 14:00:00
fin : 2026-08-22 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-22
Atelier créatif Suspension coquillage bohème
Crée ta suspension estivale avec coquillages peints, bois flotté, perles et matières naturelles.
Matériel fourni-une boisson offerte- repartez avec votre création.
25€ places limitées, réservation conseillée au 06 63 25 30 42.
Atelier créatif Suspension coquillage bohème
Crée ta suspension estivale avec coquillages peints, bois flotté, perles et matières naturelles.
Matériel fourni-une boisson offerte- repartez avec votre création.
25€ places limitées, réservation conseillée au 06 63 25 30 42.
Au salon de thé Home witch Home le samedi 22 août de 14h00 à 17h00 .
Salon de thé 38 rue du Priolat Saint-Cyprien 24220 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 63 25 30 42
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Atelier créatif Suspension coquillage bohème
Creative Workshop: Bohemian Seashell Hanging Decoration
Create your own summery hanging decoration using painted seashells, driftwood, beads, and natural materials.
Materials provided—a complimentary drink—take your creation home with you.
Limited to 25 participants; reservations recommended at 06 63 25 30 42.
L’événement Atelier créatif Suspension coquillage bohème Saint-Cyprien a été mis à jour le 2026-08-11 par Périgord Noir Vallée Dordogne
À voir aussi à Saint-Cyprien (Dordogne)
- FEU D’ARTIFICE Saint-Cyprien 16 août 2026
- JARDIN EN SCÈNE Saint-Cyprien 16 août 2026
- PASS KIDS EDUCATION À L’ENVIRONNEMENT Parc de la Prade Saint-Cyprien 17 août 2026
- SPECTACLES VIVANTS Saint-Cyprien 17 août 2026
- PASS KIDS SENTIERS CREATIFS Rue Emile Zola Saint-Cyprien 18 août 2026