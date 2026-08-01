Atelier créatif Suspension coquillage bohème Salon de thé Saint-Cyprien

Informations pratiques

Saint-Cyprien

Atelier créatif Suspension coquillage bohème

Salon de thé 38 rue du Priolat Saint-Cyprien Dordogne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-22 14:00:00

fin : 2026-08-22 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-22

Atelier créatif Suspension coquillage bohème

Crée ta suspension estivale avec coquillages peints, bois flotté, perles et matières naturelles.

Matériel fourni-une boisson offerte- repartez avec votre création.

25€ places limitées, réservation conseillée au 06 63 25 30 42.

Atelier créatif Suspension coquillage bohème

Crée ta suspension estivale avec coquillages peints, bois flotté, perles et matières naturelles.

Matériel fourni-une boisson offerte- repartez avec votre création.

25€ places limitées, réservation conseillée au 06 63 25 30 42.

Au salon de thé Home witch Home le samedi 22 août de 14h00 à 17h00 .

Salon de thé 38 rue du Priolat Saint-Cyprien 24220 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 63 25 30 42

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Atelier créatif Suspension coquillage bohème

Creative Workshop: Bohemian Seashell Hanging Decoration

Create your own summery hanging decoration using painted seashells, driftwood, beads, and natural materials.

Materials provided—a complimentary drink—take your creation home with you.

Limited to 25 participants; reservations recommended at 06 63 25 30 42.

L’événement Atelier créatif Suspension coquillage bohème Saint-Cyprien a été mis à jour le 2026-08-11 par Périgord Noir Vallée Dordogne