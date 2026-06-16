SPECTACLES VIVANTS Saint-Cyprien
SPECTACLES VIVANTS Saint-Cyprien lundi 17 août 2026.
Saint-Cyprien
SPECTACLES VIVANTS
Quai Arthur Rimbaud au port Saint-Cyprien Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-17 21:30:00
fin : 2026-08-17
Date(s) :
2026-08-17
{ summary : Au port de Saint‑Cyprien, la compagnie Picto Facto anime des déambulations artistiques spectaculaires, offrant des moments d’émerveillement à partager en famille; d’autres spectacles se déroulent les 27 juillet, 3, 10 et 17 août avec différentes compagnies. }
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Quai Arthur Rimbaud au port Saint-Cyprien 66750 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 21 01 33
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English :
{ summary : At the port of Saint-Cyprien, the Picto Facto company is staging spectacular street performances, offering moments of wonder to share with the whole family; other shows will take place on July 27 and August 3, 10, and 17, featuring various companies. }
L’événement SPECTACLES VIVANTS Saint-Cyprien a été mis à jour le 2026-06-16 par OT DE SAINT CYPRIEN
À voir aussi à Saint-Cyprien (Pyrénées-Orientales)
- EXPOSITION ST-CYP’ART ANDRÉ HEMBERT Rue Verdi Saint-Cyprien 19 juin 2026
- FETE DE LA MUSIQUE Saint-Cyprien 21 juin 2026
- FETE DE LA SAINT-JEAN Place Desnoyer Saint-Cyprien 23 juin 2026
- CONCERT DE L’ECOLE DE MUSIQUE Saint-Cyprien 24 juin 2026
- VERNISSAGE DE L’EXPO PHOTOS HANS SILVESTER Saint-Cyprien 25 juin 2026