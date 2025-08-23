[Atelier] Cyanotype The Workshop Dieppe

Plongez dans l’univers fascinant du cyanotype, un ancien procédé photographique qui révèle de magnifiques images bleutées à la lumière du soleil.

Lors de cette animation, vous réaliserez votre propre estampe à partir d’éléments naturels.

The Workshop / 23 Quai du Hâble Dieppe 76200 Seine-Maritime Normandie the.workshop.dieppe@gmail.com

English : [Atelier] Cyanotype

Immerse yourself in the fascinating world of cyanotype, an ancient photographic process that reveals magnificent bluish images in sunlight.

During this workshop, you’ll create your own print using natural elements.

German :

Tauchen Sie ein in die faszinierende Welt der Cyanotypie, einem alten fotografischen Verfahren, das im Sonnenlicht wunderschöne bläuliche Bilder hervorbringt.

In dieser Veranstaltung werden Sie Ihren eigenen Druck aus natürlichen Elementen herstellen.

Italiano :

Immergetevi nell’affascinante mondo della cianotipia, un antico processo fotografico che rivela magnifiche immagini bluastre alla luce del sole.

Durante questa attività, realizzerete la vostra stampa utilizzando elementi naturali.

Espanol :

Sumérjase en el fascinante mundo de la cianotipia, un antiguo proceso fotográfico que revela magníficas imágenes azuladas a la luz del sol.

Durante esta actividad, realizará su propia impresión utilizando elementos naturales.

