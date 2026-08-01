Informations pratiques

Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

ATELIER DESSIN BOTANIQUE MERCREDI 12 AOÛT

1 Avenue Professeur Félix Trombe Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 30 – 30 – 30

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-12 09:00:00

fin : 2026-08-12 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-12

Initiez-vous au dessin botanique lors d’un atelier créatif et apaisant, accessible à tous, avec tout le matériel fourni sur place.

Dès 12 ans 10 pers. max. Inscription à l’Office de Tourisme

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1 Avenue Professeur Félix Trombe Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Try your hand at botanical drawing in a creative and relaxing workshop open to everyone, with all materials provided on site.

Ages 12 and up ? Max. 10 people ? Register at the Tourist Office

L’événement ATELIER DESSIN BOTANIQUE MERCREDI 12 AOÛT Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2026-07-29 par OT DE FONT ROMEU