ATELIER DESSIN BOTANIQUE MERCREDI 12 AOÛT Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
mercredi 12 août 2026 · Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
Informations pratiques
Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
ATELIER DESSIN BOTANIQUE MERCREDI 12 AOÛT
1 Avenue Professeur Félix Trombe Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 30 – 30 – 30
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-12 09:00:00
fin : 2026-08-12 12:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-12
Initiez-vous au dessin botanique lors d’un atelier créatif et apaisant, accessible à tous, avec tout le matériel fourni sur place.
Dès 12 ans 10 pers. max. Inscription à l’Office de Tourisme
.
1 Avenue Professeur Félix Trombe Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Try your hand at botanical drawing in a creative and relaxing workshop open to everyone, with all materials provided on site.
Ages 12 and up ? Max. 10 people ? Register at the Tourist Office
L’événement ATELIER DESSIN BOTANIQUE MERCREDI 12 AOÛT Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2026-07-29 par OT DE FONT ROMEU
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