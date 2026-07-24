Atelier FITNESS La Chapelle-Faucher
samedi 29 août 2026 · La Chapelle-Faucher
Informations pratiques
La Chapelle-Faucher
Atelier FITNESS
Stade de football La Chapelle-Faucher Dordogne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-29 10:00:00
fin : 2026-08-29
Date(s) :
2026-08-29
Atelier FITNESS. Ouvert à tous. Gratuit. Prévoir son tapis, bouteille d’eau et casquette.
Atelier FITNESS. Ouvert à tous. Gratuit. Prévoir son tapis, bouteille d’eau et casquette. .
Stade de football La Chapelle-Faucher 24530 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 45 73 65 86
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Atelier FITNESS
FITNESS Day.
L’événement Atelier FITNESS La Chapelle-Faucher a été mis à jour le 2026-07-24 par Val de Dronne
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