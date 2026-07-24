UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · La Chapelle-Faucher

Atelier FITNESS La Chapelle-Faucher

samedi 29 août 2026 · La Chapelle-Faucher

Atelier FITNESS La Chapelle-Faucher

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 29 août 2026
Fin
samedi 29 août 2026
Heure de début
10:00:00
Adresse
Stade de football
Ville
24530 La Chapelle-Faucher
Département
Dordogne
Tarif

La Chapelle-Faucher

Atelier FITNESS

Stade de football La Chapelle-Faucher Dordogne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-29 10:00:00
fin : 2026-08-29

Date(s) :
2026-08-29

Atelier FITNESS. Ouvert à tous. Gratuit. Prévoir son tapis, bouteille d’eau et casquette.
Atelier FITNESS. Ouvert à tous. Gratuit. Prévoir son tapis, bouteille d’eau et casquette.   .

Stade de football La Chapelle-Faucher 24530 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 45 73 65 86 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Atelier FITNESS

FITNESS Day.

L’événement Atelier FITNESS La Chapelle-Faucher a été mis à jour le 2026-07-24 par Val de Dronne

À voir aussi à La Chapelle-Faucher (Dordogne)