Atelier Mandala La Maison Hirondelle Montréal
Atelier Mandala La Maison Hirondelle Montréal samedi 18 avril 2026.
Atelier Mandala
La Maison Hirondelle 11 Place du Prieuré Montréal Yonne
Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Tarif de base
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-18 14:00:00
fin : 2026-07-04 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-04-18 2026-06-06 2026-07-04 2026-08-08
Atelier Mandala .
La Maison Hirondelle 11 Place du Prieuré Montréal 89420 Yonne Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 9 51 33 63 19 contact@la-maison-hirondelle.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
L’événement Atelier Mandala Montréal a été mis à jour le 2026-02-23 par Yonne Attractivité (COORDINATION DECIBELLES DATA)