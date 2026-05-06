ATELIER NUTRITION ET TRAIL GITE LES ÉCHAPPEÉES BELLES Antignac
ATELIER NUTRITION ET TRAIL GITE LES ÉCHAPPEÉES BELLES Antignac mercredi 10 juin 2026.
Antignac
ATELIER NUTRITION ET TRAIL
GITE LES ÉCHAPPEÉES BELLES 362 Avenue de Luchon Antignac Haute-Garonne
Tarif : 20 – 20 – EUR
20
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-10 18:00:00
fin : 2026-06-10
Date(s) :
2026-06-10
Troubles digestifs en trail s’adapter pour performer. Atelier construire une stratégie en groupe.
Masterclass, atelier pratique & échanges = 1h30 à 2h.
Sur inscription.
Les Échappées Belles et Aurélie, coach-experte en nutrition sportive, organisent 3 soirées Masterclass autour de la nutrition en Trail. 20 .
GITE LES ÉCHAPPEÉES BELLES 362 Avenue de Luchon Antignac 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie aurelie@feelfoodaurel.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Digestive disorders in trail running: adapting to perform. Workshop: building a group strategy.
Masterclass, practical workshop & discussions = 1h30 to 2h.
Registration required.
L’événement ATELIER NUTRITION ET TRAIL Antignac a été mis à jour le 2026-05-06 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE