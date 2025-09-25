Atelier pour enfants A l’intérieur du scriptorium

à l’Abbaye Cistercienne de l’Escaladieu BONNEMAZON Bonnemazon Hautes-Pyrénées

Début : 2026-02-25 14:30:00

fin : 2026-02-25

2026-02-25

Devenir apprenti-copiste, écrire à la plume ou au calame, le temps d’un atelier de calligraphie.

– Atelier pour les 7 à 12 ans

– Durée 1h30

– 2 €/enfant, 5€/adulte.

Nombre de places limité réservation obligatoire au 05 31 74 39 50 ou abbaye.escaladieu@ha-py.fr

English :

Become an apprentice copyist and write with a quill or calamus for the duration of a calligraphy workshop.

– Workshop for ages 7 to 12

– Duration: 1h30

– 2 ?/child, 5?/adult.

Limited number of places? booking essential on 05 31 74 39 50 or abbaye.escaladieu@ha-py.fr

German :

Werden Sie Kopistenlehrling, schreiben Sie mit der Feder oder dem Kalmus während eines Kalligraphie-Workshops.

– Workshop für 7- bis 12-Jährige

– Dauer: 1,5 Std

– 2 ?/Kind, 5?/Erwachsener.

Begrenzte Anzahl an Plätzen ? Reservierung erforderlich unter 05 31 74 39 50 oder abbaye.escaladieu@ha-py.fr

Italiano :

Diventate apprendisti copisti e scrivete con la penna d’oca o il calamo durante un laboratorio di calligrafia.

– Laboratorio per bambini dai 7 ai 12 anni

– Durata: 1h30

– 2 per bambino, 5 per adulto.

Posti limitati, prenotazione obbligatoria al numero 05 31 74 39 50 o abbaye.escaladieu@ha-py.fr

Espanol :

Conviértase en aprendiz de copista y escriba con pluma o cálamo durante un taller de caligrafía.

– Taller para niños de 7 a 12 años

– Duración: 1h30

– 2 por niño, 5 por adulto.

Plazas limitadas. Imprescindible reservar en el 05 31 74 39 50 o en abbaye.escaladieu@ha-py.fr

