Atelier pour enfants A l’intérieur du scriptorium à l’Abbaye Cistercienne de l’Escaladieu Bonnemazon mercredi 25 février 2026.
à l’Abbaye Cistercienne de l’Escaladieu BONNEMAZON Bonnemazon Hautes-Pyrénées
Tarif :
Date :
Début : 2026-02-25 14:30:00
fin : 2026-02-25
Date(s) :
2026-02-25
Devenir apprenti-copiste, écrire à la plume ou au calame, le temps d’un atelier de calligraphie.
– Atelier pour les 7 à 12 ans
– Durée 1h30
– 2 €/enfant, 5€/adulte.
Nombre de places limité réservation obligatoire au 05 31 74 39 50 ou abbaye.escaladieu@ha-py.fr
à l’Abbaye Cistercienne de l’Escaladieu BONNEMAZON Bonnemazon 65130 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 31 74 39 50 abbaye.escaladieu@ha-py.fr
English :
Become an apprentice copyist and write with a quill or calamus for the duration of a calligraphy workshop.
– Workshop for ages 7 to 12
– Duration: 1h30
– 2 ?/child, 5?/adult.
Limited number of places? booking essential on 05 31 74 39 50 or abbaye.escaladieu@ha-py.fr
German :
Werden Sie Kopistenlehrling, schreiben Sie mit der Feder oder dem Kalmus während eines Kalligraphie-Workshops.
– Workshop für 7- bis 12-Jährige
– Dauer: 1,5 Std
– 2 ?/Kind, 5?/Erwachsener.
Begrenzte Anzahl an Plätzen ? Reservierung erforderlich unter 05 31 74 39 50 oder abbaye.escaladieu@ha-py.fr
Italiano :
Diventate apprendisti copisti e scrivete con la penna d’oca o il calamo durante un laboratorio di calligrafia.
– Laboratorio per bambini dai 7 ai 12 anni
– Durata: 1h30
– 2 per bambino, 5 per adulto.
Posti limitati, prenotazione obbligatoria al numero 05 31 74 39 50 o abbaye.escaladieu@ha-py.fr
Espanol :
Conviértase en aprendiz de copista y escriba con pluma o cálamo durante un taller de caligrafía.
– Taller para niños de 7 a 12 años
– Duración: 1h30
– 2 por niño, 5 por adulto.
Plazas limitadas. Imprescindible reservar en el 05 31 74 39 50 o en abbaye.escaladieu@ha-py.fr
