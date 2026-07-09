UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Castillon-la-Bataille

Ateliers culinaires Bio d’Ici Castillon-la-Bataille

samedi 12 septembre 2026 · Castillon-la-Bataille

Ateliers culinaires Bio d’Ici Castillon-la-Bataille

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 12 septembre 2026
Fin
dimanche 13 septembre 2026
Heure de début
16:30:00
Adresse
Bio d'Ici
Ville
33350 Castillon-la-Bataille
Département
Gironde
Tarif

Castillon-la-Bataille

Ateliers culinaires Bio d’Ici

Bio d’Ici Castillon-la-Bataille Gironde

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-12 16:30:00
fin : 2026-09-13 17:30:00

Date(s) :
2026-09-12 2026-09-13

Samedi 12 septembre de 16h30à 17h30 atelier cuisine
Muffins au miel et ail noir

Samedi 12 septembre de 17h30à 18h30 atelier cuisine
Fudge au chocolat noir et éclats d’ail noir

Dimanche 13 septembre de 10h à 12h30 atelier brunch
thème Ail noir   .

Bio d’Ici Castillon-la-Bataille 33350 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 7 57 41 74 68  s.brunet@castilab.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Ateliers culinaires Bio d’Ici

L’événement Ateliers culinaires Bio d’Ici Castillon-la-Bataille a été mis à jour le 2026-07-09 par OT Castillon-Pujols

À voir aussi à Castillon-la-Bataille (Gironde)