Ateliers culinaires Bio d’Ici Castillon-la-Bataille
samedi 12 septembre 2026 · Castillon-la-Bataille
Informations pratiques
Castillon-la-Bataille
Ateliers culinaires Bio d’Ici
Bio d’Ici Castillon-la-Bataille Gironde
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-12 16:30:00
fin : 2026-09-13 17:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-12 2026-09-13
Samedi 12 septembre de 16h30à 17h30 atelier cuisine
Muffins au miel et ail noir
Samedi 12 septembre de 17h30à 18h30 atelier cuisine
Fudge au chocolat noir et éclats d’ail noir
Dimanche 13 septembre de 10h à 12h30 atelier brunch
thème Ail noir .
Bio d’Ici Castillon-la-Bataille 33350 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 7 57 41 74 68 s.brunet@castilab.fr
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English : Ateliers culinaires Bio d’Ici
L’événement Ateliers culinaires Bio d’Ici Castillon-la-Bataille a été mis à jour le 2026-07-09 par OT Castillon-Pujols
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