Informations pratiques

Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

ATELIERS HERBIERS ENFANTS JEUDI 09 JUILLET

43 Avenue Emmanuel Brousse Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-09 10:00:00

fin : 2026-07-09 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-09

L’herbier est un merveilleux outil pour éveiller les enfants à la beauté de la nature.

Gratuit Inscription à l’Office de Tourisme Dès 5 ans Sous la responsabilité parentale

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43 Avenue Emmanuel Brousse Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The herbarium is a wonderful tool for %E9introducing children %E0 to the beauty of nature.

Free Register at the Tourist Office Ages 5 and up Under parental supervision

L’événement ATELIERS HERBIERS ENFANTS JEUDI 09 JUILLET Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2026-06-27 par OT DE FONT ROMEU